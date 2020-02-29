Where you can help Clean Up Australia in Gympie

Victory College on Clean Up Australia Day at Inksip

TOMORROW is Clean Up Australia Day.

There are multiple registered sites around the region and beyond where you can lend a helping hand, cleaning up coastlines, river banks, streets and parks.

The River Walk The Sands to Normanby Bridge clean-up will occur from 7-9am and meet in the The Sands carpark.

The Rotary Club of Gympie will clean up the roadway near Bonnick Road on Sunday, meeting at the roundabout at Shield St and Corella Rd at 7am.

A clean-up of Bath Terrace and Sandy Creek Rd will start at 8am tomorrow opposite the Victory Store.

A clean-up of Chatsworth Park will start at 7am, meeting at the Chatsworth Rd Roadside Park.

The Alford Park duck ponds clean-up will go from 8am-12noon, meeting in the carpark in front of the original play and eating area.

The Gympie River Walk and Albert Park clean-up is on today from 8am, meeting at the touch footy club house at Albert Park.

The Glenwood clean-up starts 6am until 9am tomorrow, meeting at the community hall in Pepper Road.

Amamoor meeting time will be 8am at the western side of Amamoor Creek bridge.

St Patrick’s College are registered to do their clean-up on March 6.

Cooloola Christian College did their clean-up on Friday

At Boreen Point, Kin Kin, Cooran, Pomona and Cooroy, Tewantin, Sunshine, Peregian and Castaways beaches as well as Sunrise shops and at the ferry if you are heading to the Noosa North Shore, volunteers will be cleaning up Australia.

Community organisations will also be out in force with Bushcare, sporting, community and school groups cleaning up parks and reserves, Teewah residents cleaning up the beach and bush, and the 4WD club targeting illegal dumping sites in forests.

Beach clean-ups are also happening as part of the Festival of Surfing and at Noosa Spit in the afternoon.

The Noosa Integrated Catchment Association has 22 registered sites around the Noosa Biosphere where residents can get involved.

Just to our south, NICA chair Bruce Hallett said he hopes to continue the focus on cleaning up sites along the Noosa River, and ridding the river of rubbish.

“NICA and many others continue cleaning up the Noosa river, wetlands, and creeks, and helping to maintain and enhance the health and natural amenity of our waterways, and have done for well over the past decade.

“The lower river, estuary and lakes are the central components of Noosa’s urban biosphere, and need our care and attention.”