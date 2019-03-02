Menu
CLEAN UP: Gympie Gumnut Guides (from left) Sofia Mirto, Tamara Jaenke and Ella Young do their bit for Clean Up Australia day in 2016.
News

Where you can help Clean Up Australia in Gympie this weekend

JOSH PRESTON
by
2nd Mar 2019 5:00 AM

THE Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee has invited Gympie region community members to join in on one of several Clean Up Australia Day efforts this weekend.

The MRCCC event will take place at the Six Mile Rest area from 8am until 10am.

An MRCCC spokeswoman said the group would also take part in "catsclaw weaving”, a process which entails removing the entangled vines from trees in the vicinity of the rest area.

Starting from 9am this morning, Gympie Council and Cleanaway will continue their annual joint venture by cleaning up "the Albert Park area to the Mary River and beyond” for the fourth year running.

Site supervisor Sandra Kelley advised there would be something to do "no matter your age or ability”, with a sausage sizzle and drinks to follow.

Participants are advised to bring closed in shoes, hat, sunscreen, and gloves and RSVP for the sausage sizzle.

That group will meet at the Albert Park Touch Football Clubhouse.

The Gympie Gumnut Girl Guides and "possibly older units” will once again participate in the annual event by doing their bit to clean up Nelson Reserve between 10am and 11:30am tomorrow.

Site supervisor Rochelle Watson advised the meeting area would be "at the All Abilities play area at the large rope climbing equipment”.

Locate all the clean up sites near you by visiting https://www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join-a-clean-up.

Gympie Times

