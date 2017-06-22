BARGAIN: Where you can get toys on sale in Gympie today

IF you like to plan ahead for Christmas or have a little one's birthday coming up then this is the news for you.

Gympie's BIG W Big Brand Toy Sale begins today and there is a huge range of licensed toys that have some of the digits slashed off.

Action figures, board games, dolls, arts and craft, outdoor, XBox bundles, bikes and scooters have all had prices reduced- mainly in a small way but with the odd large saving such as $50 off some packages of Star Wars Lego.

Contributed

Some of the brand names on sale include Lego (Batman, Star Wars), Hot Wheels, Cars 3 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Products (with some exceptions) are available for Lay-By now for Christmas.

The sale starts today and runs until Wednesday July 12 at Big W, Gympie Central Shopping Centre.