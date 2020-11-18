Where you can get pics with Santa in Gympie

What Kids Are Asking Santa For

DESPITE COVID-19 hindering the usual Meet Santa event at Gympie Central shopping centre children will still have their chance to rub shoulders with the big fella this year.

Santa will be at the Christmas Market as part of the Twilight Markets run by Gympie South P & C on December 12 at Gympie South State School Oval.

Big W offered the opportunity earlier this month to have a photo with Santa, but it is understood the usual Santa photo at Gympie Central will not be offered this year.

At the Christmas Market Santa will have the chance to have their photo taken with him after he arrives at 4.30pm.

Running from 4pm - 8pm, Gympie residents will also be able to enjoy live music, market stalls, food stalls, games, kids activities, raffles and more.

Please phone 0418 151 353 for stall bookings.