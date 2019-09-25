Where you can get free lattes in Gympie this weekend

There will be two coffee vans giving away free coffee at The Sands on Sunday morning from 8am.

There will be two coffee vans giving away free coffee at The Sands on Sunday morning from 8am. Tony Martin

WEEKLY COLUMN BY MAYOR MICK CURRAN

SCHOOL holidays have begun and it's great to see families out and about enjoying the region and all that we have to offer. A popular place regardless of your age is the River to Rail Trail.

I was down at the trail yesterday and it was great to see the number of residents walking and cycling, with even a few braving the water.

Since opening stage one, it is rare not to see community members enjoying a walk and all the Mary River has to offer. The trail is a way to enjoy our wildlife, help us keep fit and to socially connect with our fellow community members.

Mayor Mick Curran at the Sands on the Mary river in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

We are now putting the finishing touches on stage two, with stage three not far behind.

On Sunday morning, council has organised free coffee with two coffee vans at The Sands from 8am.

Head down to The Sands, grab yourself a coffee and explore the newest section of the walk which runs from The Sands through to Pengelley's Bridge and includes a great new low level pedestrian and cycle bridge over Deep Creek.

Mary River walk councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith. Renee Albrecht

Or maybe you haven't as yet had the chance to experience stage one, or perhaps you may wish to walk both!

Once stage three is complete, the River to Rail Trail covers 9km from Albert Park through to the Rattler on Tozer St and back into the town centre.

The project is funded thanks to the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

On the subject of school holidays, if you're looking for ideas for the kids to take part in, Council offers a range of budget-friendly activities right across the region. Anything from craft and art workshops to science experiments to sailing. You can see the full program on Council's website.

Finally, congratulations to Landcare on a successful festival on Saturday. It was great to see such a large turnout.