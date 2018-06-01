Menu
Free coffee ought to warm you up on the first day of winter.
Free coffee ought to warm you up on the first day of winter.
Where you can get free coffee today in Gympie

Frances Klein
by
1st Jun 2018 7:04 AM

GYMPIE'S Farmer and Sun Cafe is celebrating their third birthday today by giving customers the special gift of free coffee.

That's right, you heard it, the popular cafe at Southside Town Centre will be serving it hot at no expense to the customer all day from 7am until 4pm (June 1).

And it's "unlimited with no it's or but's”, the store owners say.

Coffee suppliers Seven Miles Coffee Roasters have been on a mission to find a sweeter and bolder organic fair-trade coffee for Farmer and Sun customers, the store owners have advertised on their Facebook page.

And they did - just in time for free coffee day - how do you like them roasted beans?

The owners want to remind customers though, that staff are likely to be extremely busy all day, so patience will be appreciated.

Sharla Watson at Cafe by Farmer and Sun.
Sharla Watson at Cafe by Farmer and Sun.
