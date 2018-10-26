Where you can cash in your cans, bottles in Gympie

The container refund scheme would give residents ten cents back for every item they return.

GYMPIE will join the rest of Queensland next week to combat the state's growing drink container litter problem when the Container Refund Scheme comes into place.

Residents will be able to swap recyclable containers including cans and bottles for 10c per container, with refunds paid by cash or bank deposit.

The first Gympie depot will open in Smith St, Glanmire on Thursday and will initially run as a bag-drop depot.

Recyclers can leave containers in labelled bags at the depot and once processed will receive money in a registered bank account.

Container Exchange spokesman Adam Nicholson said the depot is likely to expand into a full operating depot in the future, where containers could be processed for cash on the spot.

A second outlet will run from the Kilkivan Post Office in Bligh St, also starting on Thursday, where containers can be exchanged for cash or a bank deposit.

The scheme is aiming to increase Queensland's poor recycling rate, that at 44%, is one of the lowest in the country.

Container manufacturers are altering barcodes to allow scanning machines to more easily identify eligible items.

Eligible containers include drink bottles and cans between 150ml and 3 litres, with the exclusion of unflavoured milk bottles and wine and spirit bottles.

Containers 1L or more which have contained flavoured milk, pure fruit or vegetable juice, cask wine or cask water are also not eligible for a refund.

Older containers bought before Thursday can still be retuned until the start of December next year and containers that don't fit the requirements can still be recycled through kerbside collection.

Consumers will be paying for the scheme with a price rise from Thursday.

Peter McCasker has the contract for the container refund scheme, is going from 6 staff to 60 and opening up 11 sites across CQ. Allan Reinikka ROK261018akanga1

Coca Cola Amatil spokesman Patrick Low said they would raise their prices by 10.38 cents per container from Thursday, including 18 cents to cover administration.

More bag-drop style depots were expected to open in the Gympie region in the future, Mr Nicholson said.

To register for a scheme account for refund deposits to be paid into, go to consumer.containersforchange.com.au/create-account