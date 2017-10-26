Where to wet a line this weekend

GOOD CATCH: Angler Jarrod Slatter with a 65cm snapper taken on a soft plastic on the Outer Gneerings last weekend, they also caught kingfish and long-nose trevally.

GOOD CATCH: Angler Jarrod Slatter with a 65cm snapper taken on a soft plastic on the Outer Gneerings last weekend, they also caught kingfish and long-nose trevally. Contributed

By Mark Planck at Swan Boat Hire

There is a strong wind warning for offshore for today for Sunshine Coast waters, so better stay in sheltered waters early, there'll be strong winds in the morning then easing right back in the afternoon with a northwesterly 20 to 25 knots, and reaching up to 30 knots offshore early in the morning, decreasing to 15 to 20 knots in the late morning.

Winds turning north to northeasterly 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon then tending east to southeasterly in the late evening.

Tomorrow, there will be more favourable conditions with southeasterly 10 to 15 knots turning northeasterly during the afternoon with seas around 1 metre and Sunday is looking good, particularly in the morning.

LIKE TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

There have been quality amberjack, parrot and snapper from Murphy's Reef. Quality coral trout, big pearl perch, red emperor and amberjack wide of Double Island Point. Snapper, jewfish, moses perch, hussar, venus tusk, rosy job fish, amberjack, gold spot cod, gold spot wrasse and pearl perch from the Hards. Moses perch, venus tusk fish, gold spot wrasse, pearl perch, snapper, hussar and gold band snapper from the Barwon Banks. Big pearl perch, cobia, coral trout, red emperor, quality grassy sweetlip, amberjack, tusk fish and snapper wide and north of Double Island Point. Snapper, pearl perch, red emperor, sweetlip, tuskies, and cobia 22nm east of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out from Hervey Bay this week a nice broad bar mackerel at 7.4kg was caught off the Urangan Pier and recently there have been catches of quality jew, a 9.5kg bluefin tuna and a few sharks. School mackerel are still throughout the central bay and up along Fraser Island, with the Burrum 8 mile fairway beacon, Six-Mile an Red Neds producing quality fish. Spanish mackerel, mac tuna and long tail tuna are feeding throughout platypus bay. Mac tuna and bonito from Pelican Banks and Rooney's. Blackall, cod, gt's and trout have also been caught throughout the Bay.

Whiting, grunter and flathead on the flats throughout the straits.

Estuaries, dams and beaches

It's good for fishing at Fraser Island now that conditions have settled down and back to normal. The tailor will keep feeding into November and for that matter you can often catch small numbers (ones and twos) of big solid tailor right through the year, so now that the seasonal restricted area around Indian Heads to Waddy Point is over it will be worth targeting these areas for a few good tailor.

There have been quality dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches gutters and around the headlands.

At Hervey Bay the mangrove jack will be defending their territories and flathead from the Creek mouths along the western side of Fraser Island. Flathead and cod from River heads. Plenty of mud crabs on the move in most of the creeks and rivers. Threadfin salmon and flathead in the Mary and Burrum rivers.

Summer whiting along the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan.

At Rainbow Beach, when conditions settle try for a few big tailor, kingfish, mackerel, bream and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point. Spotty mackerel and long tail tuna from the barge crossing channel. Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point. Tailor from Middle rock. Flathead, dart and the odd tailor between rainbow and double Island Point. A few flathead and bream from Carlow Point. Mangrove jack, flathead and estuary cod in Kauri Creek. So it is now timely to remember, that the Barramundi East Coast Closed Season is about to begin on November 1 through to February 1. (Also note: It is also prohibited to deliberately target barramundi for catch and release during these closed seasons, as the stress of capture may prevent a fish from spawning.)

Local Dams and Rivers

All local dams and rivers are still bursting at the seams after the heavy rains. So be cautious, take it easy and watch for floating debris and submerged structures or trees in the dirty waters as conditions have changed dramatically over the past couple of weeks. Quality bass were the highlight at the Golden Lure Held last weekend at Boondooma Dam. The Tiaro stretch of the upper Mary River has been producing good bass numbers.

Lake McDonald is full of flood runoff has had good schooling bass in the northern facing bays along with bass and saratoga in the timbers on surface lures. The healthy bass at Lake Macdonald are not too big but fun on light gear, try spinnerbaits and jig spinners rigged on paddle tail soft plastics such as Nories Inlet Shads.

Casting in close to the lily pads has been producing good fish.

There are a few dart and bream off the beaches in Noosa. With the water beginning to clear on the flood tide there are a few good quality flathead, whiting and trevally the river mouth and in Woods bay. Flathead from Gympie terrace, Weyba creek and Munna Point. Mud crabs throughout the lower river, especially in all of the canal systems. Whiting from the frying pan.

At Maroochydore there's whiting feeding throughout the lower river particularly on the incoming tide. Flathead, grunter, golden trevally and bream in the Cod Hole. Heaps of undersize bream and keeper flathead 52cm from Chambers Island, Oyster Bank Road and Picnic Pt.

Golden trevally from Twin waters. Whiting around and the Jet Ski Run. Mud crabs are moving in the middle and lower river, creeks and canals.

Mooloolaba has golden trevally, cod and bream off the rock walls and La Balsa stretch. Whiting from the flats above McKenzies bridge and in Mountain Creek. Whiting and flathead from the sand basin. Mud crabs in the lower river and canals.

At Caloundra there are flathead, golden trevally and bream from the boardwalk.

Trevally, whiting and bream on the dirty water line on the making tide.

Whiting from Golden Beach and the bar on the banks. Mud crabs are moving throughout the passage, the creeks creek and canals.

If you would like to see your photo in the paper, please email details and photo as a Jpeg attachment to sales@swanboathire.com.au