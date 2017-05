Where to watch your favourite local team this weekend

GYMPIE CATS GALA DAY: Tahlia Little in action for the Gympie Cats.

Gympie Cats (AFL)

Men versus Bay Power, 2:00pm Saturday May 13 at Six Mile Oval.

Women versus Pine Rivers, 4:45 Saturday May 13 at Six Mile Oval.

Gympie Cats Gala Day: Midday Saturday until late. Live entertainment from 7pm.

Gympie Hammers (rugby union)

Men versus Caloundra Lighthouse, 2:00pm Saturday May 13 at Caloundra.

Women's 10s versus Caloundra Lighthouse, 11:30am Saturday May 13 at Caloundra.

Gympie Devils (rugby league)

Men versus Noosa Pirates, 3:00pm Saturday May 13 at Crusher Park, Nambour.

Mary Valley Stags (rugby league)

Men versus Caboolture Snakes, 3:00pm Saturday May 13 at Tinonee Oval, Gregory St, Golden Beach.

Gympie Diggers (Football)

Premier & Reserves versus Beerwah Glasshouse United FC - 6:00pm Saturday May 13 at Glasshouse Mountains.

Cooloola Heat (hockey)

Men versus Nambour - 3:00pm Sunday May 14 at Ramsey park, Gympie.

Women versus Maroochydore - 7:15pm Saturday May 13 at SCHA Turf, Buderim.

Australian Off-Road Championships (motorbike racing)

MIVA Station, all weekend from 8am, May 13 and 14.

Free entry enter via Sexton Road, Miva. Racing starts from 8am Saturday and Sunday

Endurance horse ride

Sunday May 14. Rider can enter Saturday May 13. Race begins Sunday 2am. Open to the public.

