CHARGE IN: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui goes to make the tackle on the Burleigh Bears player.
News

Where to watch Tino as Tigers hope to roar for finals

Rebecca Singh
by
8th Sep 2018 12:01 AM

Rugby League: THE Easts Tigers will need to bring their A-game in a sudden-death final against the high-flying Ipswich Jets - but the Tigers will have a forward ready to fire up the side from the bench.

Beating the Jets' unorthodox style of play will need a stellar performance from the Tigers forward pack, but Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be ready for the challenge.

The Tigers stunned the Northern Pride pack in Cairns, led by the North Queensland five-eighth Jake Clifford, to claim a 32-nil victory to start off their hunt for a grand final appearance.

The game will kick off today at 1.05pm at the Tigers home ground, Suzuki Stadium, Greenslopes.

For those you can't make, we can still cheer on Tino, visit http:live.qrl.com.au/match/748c4389df13312ed

/382cf4dc605d10ef5.

Gympie Times

