WHERE TO VOTE: Every polling booth in Gympie region

There are many places to cast your vote on May 18.

NEED to vote in the Gympie region on Saturday May 18? Here's the full list of where and when you can:

Saturday May 18

All booths open from 8am-6pm.

AMAMOOR: Amamoor State School Mary St Not wheelchair accessible

BAUPLE: Bauple State School 8 Forestry Rd Assisted wheelchair access

BOONOOROO: Boonooroo Hall Eckert Rd Assisted wheelchair access

BOREEN POINT: Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club 24 Boreen Pde Assisted wheelchair access

BROOWEENA: Brooweena State School Lahey St Assisted wheelchair access

CHATSWORTH: Chatsworth Community Hall 3 Allen Rd Assisted wheelchair access

CHERBOURG: Cherbourg Council Chambers 22 Barambah Ave Assisted wheelchair access

CLOYNA: Cloyna State School 8 William Webber Rd Assisted wheelchair access

COOLOOLA COVE: Veterans & Community Hall 1 Santa Maria Ct Assisted wheelchair access

COORAN: Cooran State School 31 James St Assisted wheelchair access

COOROY: Cooroy RSL Memorial Hall 23-29 Maple St Assisted wheelchair access

CURRA: Curra Community Hall 10-22 David Dr Assisted wheelchair access

FEDERAL: Federal State School 40 Middle Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access

GLENWOOD: Glenwood State School 13 Glenwood School Rd Assisted wheelchair access

GOOMBOORIAN: Goomboorian Memorial Hall 5 Ross Rd Assisted wheelchair access

GOOMERI: Goomeri State School 5 Munro St Not wheelchair accessible

GRANVILLE: Granville Community Kindergarten 162 Cambridge St Assisted wheelchair access

GREENS CREEK: Gympie East State School 219 Cedar Pocket Rd Assisted wheelchair access

GUNALDA: Gunalda State School King St Assisted wheelchair access

GYMPIE:

Gympie Church of Christ 57 Horseshoe Bend Assisted wheelchair access

Gympie Senior Citizens Centre 40 Mellor St Assisted wheelchair access

Gympie State High School Cootharaba Rd Assisted wheelchair access

James Nash High School 109 Myall St Assisted wheelchair access

IMBIL: Mary Valley State College Yabba Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access

JONES HILL: Jones Hill State School 21 McIntosh Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access

KANDANGA: Kandanga Hall 81 Main St Assisted wheelchair access

KILKIVAN: Kilkivan State School 6 Council St Assisted wheelchair access

KIN KIN: Kin Kin State School 26-32 Main St Not wheelchair accessible

KYBONG: Lifestyle Villages 1513 Bruce Hwy Not wheelchair accessible

LOWER WONGA: Lower Wonga Hall 7 Lower Wonga Hall Rd Assisted wheelchair access

MARYBOROUGH:

Aldridge State High School 68 Boys Ave Assisted wheelchair access

Maryborough West State School 149 North St Not wheelchair accessible

St Paul's Memorial Hall 200 Adelaide St Assisted wheelchair access

Sunbury State School 545 Alice St Assisted wheelchair access

MOTHAR MOUNTAIN: Mothar Mountain Community Hall Lot 374 Noosa Rd Assisted wheelchair access

MUNGAR: Mungar State School 1143 Mungar Rd Assisted wheelchair access

MURGON: Murgon PCYC 40 Macalister St Assisted wheelchair access

NOOSAVILLE:

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall 115 Eumundi-Noosa Rd Assisted wheelchair access

Noosa Baptist Church Hall 213 Weyba Rd Assisted wheelchair access

Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall 202 Beckmans Rd Assisted wheelchair access

PEREGIAN BEACH: Peregian Beach Kindergarten 13 Rufous St Assisted wheelchair access

PIE CREEK: Pie Creek Hall 488 Eel Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access

POMONA: Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall 6 Reserve St Assisted wheelchair access

RAINBOW BEACH: Rainbow Beach State School 1 Warooga St Assisted wheelchair access

SOUTHSIDE: Gympie South State School 50 Exhibition Rd Assisted wheelchair access

SUNSHINE BEACH: Sunshine Beach State School 269 David Low Way Assisted wheelchair access

TANSEY: Tansey Hall 35 Tansey Hall Rd Not wheelchair accessible

TEWANTIN:

Noosaville State School 75 Beckmans Rd Assisted wheelchair access

Tewantin State School 10 Werin St Assisted wheelchair access

TIARO: Tiaro State School 1 Forgan Tce Assisted wheelchair access

TIN CAN BAY: Tuncunba Hall 20 Gympie Rd Not wheelchair accessible

TINANA: Tinana State School 239 Gympie Rd Assisted wheelchair access

TINBEERWAH: Tinbeerwah Hall 863 Sunrise Rd Assisted wheelchair access

VETERAN: Veteran Hall 594 Sandy Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access

WIDGEE: Widgee State School 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Rd Assisted wheelchair access

WOLVI: Wolvi State School 936 Kin Kin Rd Not wheelchair accessible