WHERE TO VOTE: Every polling booth in Gympie region
NEED to vote in the Gympie region on Saturday May 18? Here's the full list of where and when you can:
Saturday May 18
All booths open from 8am-6pm.
AMAMOOR: Amamoor State School Mary St Not wheelchair accessible
BAUPLE: Bauple State School 8 Forestry Rd Assisted wheelchair access
BOONOOROO: Boonooroo Hall Eckert Rd Assisted wheelchair access
BOREEN POINT: Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club 24 Boreen Pde Assisted wheelchair access
BROOWEENA: Brooweena State School Lahey St Assisted wheelchair access
CHATSWORTH: Chatsworth Community Hall 3 Allen Rd Assisted wheelchair access
CHERBOURG: Cherbourg Council Chambers 22 Barambah Ave Assisted wheelchair access
CLOYNA: Cloyna State School 8 William Webber Rd Assisted wheelchair access
COOLOOLA COVE: Veterans & Community Hall 1 Santa Maria Ct Assisted wheelchair access
COORAN: Cooran State School 31 James St Assisted wheelchair access
COOROY: Cooroy RSL Memorial Hall 23-29 Maple St Assisted wheelchair access
CURRA: Curra Community Hall 10-22 David Dr Assisted wheelchair access
FEDERAL: Federal State School 40 Middle Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
GLENWOOD: Glenwood State School 13 Glenwood School Rd Assisted wheelchair access
GOOMBOORIAN: Goomboorian Memorial Hall 5 Ross Rd Assisted wheelchair access
GOOMERI: Goomeri State School 5 Munro St Not wheelchair accessible
GRANVILLE: Granville Community Kindergarten 162 Cambridge St Assisted wheelchair access
GREENS CREEK: Gympie East State School 219 Cedar Pocket Rd Assisted wheelchair access
GUNALDA: Gunalda State School King St Assisted wheelchair access
GYMPIE:
- Gympie Church of Christ 57 Horseshoe Bend Assisted wheelchair access
- Gympie Senior Citizens Centre 40 Mellor St Assisted wheelchair access
- Gympie State High School Cootharaba Rd Assisted wheelchair access
- James Nash High School 109 Myall St Assisted wheelchair access
IMBIL: Mary Valley State College Yabba Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
JONES HILL: Jones Hill State School 21 McIntosh Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
KANDANGA: Kandanga Hall 81 Main St Assisted wheelchair access
KILKIVAN: Kilkivan State School 6 Council St Assisted wheelchair access
KIN KIN: Kin Kin State School 26-32 Main St Not wheelchair accessible
KYBONG: Lifestyle Villages 1513 Bruce Hwy Not wheelchair accessible
LOWER WONGA: Lower Wonga Hall 7 Lower Wonga Hall Rd Assisted wheelchair access
MARYBOROUGH:
- Aldridge State High School 68 Boys Ave Assisted wheelchair access
- Maryborough West State School 149 North St Not wheelchair accessible
- St Paul's Memorial Hall 200 Adelaide St Assisted wheelchair access
- Sunbury State School 545 Alice St Assisted wheelchair access
MOTHAR MOUNTAIN: Mothar Mountain Community Hall Lot 374 Noosa Rd Assisted wheelchair access
MUNGAR: Mungar State School 1143 Mungar Rd Assisted wheelchair access
MURGON: Murgon PCYC 40 Macalister St Assisted wheelchair access
NOOSAVILLE:
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall 115 Eumundi-Noosa Rd Assisted wheelchair access
- Noosa Baptist Church Hall 213 Weyba Rd Assisted wheelchair access
- Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall 202 Beckmans Rd Assisted wheelchair access
PEREGIAN BEACH: Peregian Beach Kindergarten 13 Rufous St Assisted wheelchair access
PIE CREEK: Pie Creek Hall 488 Eel Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
POMONA: Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall 6 Reserve St Assisted wheelchair access
RAINBOW BEACH: Rainbow Beach State School 1 Warooga St Assisted wheelchair access
SOUTHSIDE: Gympie South State School 50 Exhibition Rd Assisted wheelchair access
SUNSHINE BEACH: Sunshine Beach State School 269 David Low Way Assisted wheelchair access
TANSEY: Tansey Hall 35 Tansey Hall Rd Not wheelchair accessible
TEWANTIN:
- Noosaville State School 75 Beckmans Rd Assisted wheelchair access
- Tewantin State School 10 Werin St Assisted wheelchair access
TIARO: Tiaro State School 1 Forgan Tce Assisted wheelchair access
TIN CAN BAY: Tuncunba Hall 20 Gympie Rd Not wheelchair accessible
TINANA: Tinana State School 239 Gympie Rd Assisted wheelchair access
TINBEERWAH: Tinbeerwah Hall 863 Sunrise Rd Assisted wheelchair access
VETERAN: Veteran Hall 594 Sandy Creek Rd Assisted wheelchair access
WIDGEE: Widgee State School 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Rd Assisted wheelchair access
WOLVI: Wolvi State School 936 Kin Kin Rd Not wheelchair accessible