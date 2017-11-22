Where to vote and full ECQ address and access guide

BOOTH GUIDE: Voters will have follow the new compulsory preferential voting system at the upcoming Queensland state election.

Gympie region polling booths in Gympie electorate and selected near-Gympie booths in the electorates of Nanango, Maryborough, Nicklin and Noosa

-Full wheelchair access

#-Assisted wheelchair access

All Districts:

Brisbane CBD All-Districts Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room (polling booth

entrance via Ann Street), 64 Adelaide Street.

Bundaberg All-Districts Centre Shop 12 and 3, 9 Maryborough Street

# Burleigh All-Districts Centre 18 Park Avenue

# Cairns All-Districts Centre 96-98 Mulgrave Road

East Brisbane All-Districts East Brisbane State School Hall, Wellington Road,

Hervey Bay All-Districts Centre 82 Dayman Street

Mackay All-Districts Centre Mackay Showgrounds, 500 Pavilion Lower Level, 24

Milton Street.

Maroochydore All-Districts Shop 1, 19 Duporth Avenue

Morayfield All-Districts Centre 6, 379 Morayfield Road

Noosa All-Districts Centre Tewantin Campus, 24 Cooroy Noosa Road,

Oodgeroo All-Districts Centre 248 Bloomfield Street

# Redcliffe All-Districts Centre Unit 10, 3-5 High Street

Southport All-Districts Centre Ashmore Centre, 345 Southport-Nerang Road

# Townsville All-Districts Centre Hyde Park Centre, Shop 9, 36 Woolcock Street

# Vulture Street All-Districts St Pauls Anglican Church Hall, 554 Vulture Street

Woolloongabba All-Districts Nazareth Lutheran Church Hall, 12 Hawthorne Street

GYMPIE Polling Booths

# Amamoor State School, 2 Elizabeth Street

# Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Road

Chatsworth State School, 15 Rammutt Road

Cooloola Cove Veterans Community Hall, cnr Nautilus & Santamaria

Avenue

# (1) Cooran State School, 31 James Street

# Curra Country Club, 10 David Drive

Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Road,

# Goomboorian Hall, Tin Can Bay Road

# Gunalda State School, King Street

Gympie City Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor Street

Gympie East Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Road

# Gympie High Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road

Gympie South Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road

# Horseshoe Bend Church Of Christ Hall, 10 Tucker Street

Imbil Mary Valley State College, Edward Street

James Nash State High School, 109 Myall Street

Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road

Kandanga Community Hall, Main Street

# (2) Kilkivan State School, 6 Council Street

Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Road

Monkland State School, 220 Brisbane Road

# Pie Creek Pie Creek Hall, Herron Road

(3) Rainbow Beach Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga Road

# (4) Tiaro Tiaro State School, Forgan Terrace

Tin Can Bay Tin Can Bay State School, 2 Snapper Creek Road

Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Road

Widgee Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Road

(1) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NICKLIN, NOOSA

(2) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NANANGO

(3) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NOOSA

(4) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of MARYBOROUGH

.

MARYBOROUGH Polling Booths

Boonooroo Coast Guard Base Station, 126 Eckert Road

# Brooweena State School, Lahey Street

Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Road

# (3) Tiaro State School, Forgan Terrace

Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Road

(3) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of GYMPIE

NANANGO Polling Booths

# Blackbutt Blackbutt State School, Crofton Street

Booie Hall, Booie Road

# Brooklands Rural Fire Brigade, Lord Street

Cherbourg Aboriginal Council Chambers, 22 Barambah Avenue

Cloyna Cloyna State School, 8 William Webber Road

Coolabunia State School, Cnr D'Aguilar Hwy and Mary

Street

Durong Community Hall, 8940 Chinchilla Wondai Road,

(2) * Goomeri State School, Mactaggart Street

# (3) Kilkivan State School, 6 Council Street

Kumbia State School, 22 Bell Street

# Proston State School, 94 Rodney Street

Tansey Hall, 28 Tansey Hall Road

Wondai Memorial Town Hall, Cnr Mackenzie & Scott Streets,

(1) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of CONDAMINE

(2) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of LOCKYER

(3) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of GYMPIE

(4) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of CONDAMINE

NICKLIN Polling Booths

# (1) Cooran State School, 31 James Street

# (2) Cooroy Noosa District High School, 2 Tulip Street

(5) Eumundi State School, 22 Caplick Way

FederalState School, 40 Middle Creek Road

(6) # Kenilworth Kenilworth State Community College, 3717 Maleny-

Kenilworth Road

#* (10) Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, 6 Reserve Street

(1) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of GYMPIE, NOOSA

(2) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NOOSA

(3) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NINDERRY

(4) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of GLASS HOUSE

(5) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NINDERRY

(6) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of BUDERIM, NINDERRY

(7) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of GLASS HOUSE

(8) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NINDERRY

(9) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of GLASS HOUSE

(10) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NOOSA

(11) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NINDERRY

NOOSA Polling Booths

# Boreen Point Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Parade, BOREEN

POINT

# (1) Cooran Cooran State School, 31 James Street, COORAN

# (2) Cooroy Noosa District High School, 2 Tulip Street, COOROY

Kin Kin Kin Kin State School, 26 - 32 Main Street, KIN KIN

Noosa Junction Sunshine Beach State School, Bicentennial Drive,

SUNSHINE BEACH

Noosaville Noosa Tigers AFL Club, 149 Weyba Road, NOOSAVILLE

# Noosaville East Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall, 202 Beckmanns

Road, NOOSAVILLE

(3)

# Peregian Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten, Rofous Street,

PEREGIAN BEACH

(4)

(5) Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, 6 Reserve Street, POMONA

Rainbow Beach Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga Road, RAINBOW

BEACH

(6)

Tinbeerwah Hall, 1 Sunrise Road, TINBEERWAH

Wheelchair Access: * - Full # - Assisted

(1) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of GYMPIE, NICKLIN

(2) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NICKLIN

(3) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NINDERRY

(4) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NINDERRY

(5) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of NICKLIN

(6) Joint Polling Booth with Electoral District of GYMPIE