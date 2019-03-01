Where to target bait fish after cyclone Oma's wind

Gotcha - Emma Broderick won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with these two thumper mud crabs.

Gotcha - Emma Broderick won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with these two thumper mud crabs.

WHAT a weather week, anglers are sick of hearing about the swell and wind.

This week's report will focus on what there is to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Offshore

AS MOST anglers know, the days after a big weather event are usually so the best for offshore fishing.

Gotcha - Dan from Melbourne boated this 68cm flathead in the lower estuary while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. It went for a peeled prawn.

The fish seem to be conditioned to not feeding that hard through the rougher weather and seem to be more interested in what's available after the event.

Big tides and large swells stir up a lot of feed for smaller fish which are then fed on buy the larger more predator fish.

The big tides will also bring a lot of smaller bait fish and prawns down toward the mouths and out to sea.

Gotcha - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World and his old mate Steve Baker boated these spanish mackerel at Chardon's Reef just before the weather change.

Some of the best fishing has been in those dirty water line near the entrances of river and creeks.

Mackerel will be in good numbers with all the bait around so keep a close eye out for the feeding birds giving an indication as to where fish may be.

Closer reefs should also fish well with plenty of bait holding on them.

Fishing micro jigs and soft plastics should see good reef species such as snapper, cobia, pearl perch, tusk fish, and sweetlip all happy to take a lure as they feed more aggressively.

Beaches

THE beaches have taken a flogging in the past week.

The good news is the erosion will expose a lot of coffee rock that has been previously covered up with sand.

This gives the fish plenty of places to hide and get cover and in turn creates some great fishing.

With the winter bream season just a month or two away plenty of those big sea bream will call this area home as they come in to spawn.

There will also be some great close gutters and a plethora of food for smaller table fish like dart and whiting as food is exposed.

Inskip Point will also be firing with plenty of predatory fish feeding on those smaller fish so we should see some nice sized trevally, queenfish and giant herring taken after the blow.

Creeks

IN THE rivers and creeks we were hoping for some rain to get those creeks and rivers flowing but at the time of writing we were still waiting so the crabs are still a little on the quiet side. For those desperate for a fish the smaller creeks were pretty much the only place you could wet a line.

Plenty of prawns and baitfish have been flushed down the rivers with the big far reaching tides drawing bait down towards the mouths.

Fast moving slug and plastics may see you land a trevally or nice tailor on the run out.

For up-to-date reports, visit www.fishing noosa.com.au.

