Where to snag your next monster catch around Gympie

Coolum yak angler Davage Holt's 11kg Spanish mackerel, which he caught at North Hall's Reef while fishing from his kayak, won him the $100.00 Davo's/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize Davo's Tackle World

OFFSHORE

WITH conditions moderating last weekend plenty of anglers were able to head out and get amongst the many fish on offer.

Those who crossed the bar headed to the reefs off Double Island with some good reef species coming over the side including snapper, sweetlip, pearl perch, cobia and jew.

Pelagics were also on the menu with plenty of tuna on offer and longtail, mack and some nice spanish mackerel all hitting the decks.

Alex Todorovski from Perth boated this thumper coral trout while on a Wild Thing 2 charter to Sunshine Reef. Davo's Tackle World

Speaking of pelagics, plenty of tuna were also taken in the strait and up in Hervey Bay.

Large trevally have been stretching anglers' arms around the top end of Fraser Island and have been taking large stick baits and poppers like the Nomad Riptide and the Shimano rockslide.

North Reef has been fishing well out of Noosa with the pelagics again featuring highly on the fish count.

Some big mackerel have been coming from just behind the breaker around Stingrays with plenty of yak anglers getting amongst them.

The bay in Noosa has again been alive with tuna and anglers in smaller craft have had no trouble getting across the bar to get amongst them.

Casting smaller slugs and stick baits has been the way most have come into contact with them, as well as floater baits picking up the odd spanish.

For the smaller craft that fished Tin Can Bay the tides have slowed the amount of bait on offer in the bay, trevally numbers are down a little so fishing the deeper drop-offs near the channel markers has seen some better fish; GT, golden and even diamond trevally have all been taken.

A quality Spanish mackerel from a recent Cougar One charter to Sunshine Reef. Davo's Tackle World

Fishing small pilchards on a three gang rig, lightly weighted around the top of the tide was one of the better strategies.

Whiting numbers are also down a little but the quality of fish seems to be better. Fish over the 35cm mark have been taken and are feeding on yabbies, pealed prawns and worms.

The bream are also starting to pick up in size as we move into the cooler months, fishing small plastics like the Zman Grubz in the 2.5 inch size on a very light jig head using 2kg braid is a great way to target them.

Casting your plastics around the shadow lines of pontoons and letting your plastic slowly sink has been the way anglers have been coming into contact with those fish over 35cm.

For the bait, anglers mullet and fowl gut have been popular baits.

CREEKS, BEACHES AND RIVERS

UP IN the creeks, plenty of crabs have been on offer, the jennies are plentiful but there are some good bucks amongst them.

Fisheries have been red hot on crabbers so making sure you follow the rules to avoid getting a fine.

On the beach, the perfect autumn conditions have been great for anglers and with the swell dropping, plenty of anglers fished the Noosa North Shore last weekend.

The ever-present dart are still in great numbers which is great fun for the kids.

GOOD HAUL: Grant Budd from Davo's Northshore Bait and Tackle, Marcoola, caught and released this 40cm+ bass at Borumba Dam. It went for a Jackall Squirrel (Black Gold Spark) hard body lure. Davo's Tackle World

Casting into the close gutters with pippies, prawns, or beach worms will see you land plenty.

Bigger bream are also about along with trevally and some smaller jew.

Fishing that early morning tide seems to be the most productive.

Now for all the latest information log onto www.fishingnoosa.com.au for up to date bar and fishing reports, don't forget to drop into Davo's Tackle World, Davo's Boating and Outdoors in Noosa and Davo's Northshore Bait & Tackle in Marcoola for all the right equipment, bait and advice to get you catching.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook and remember tight lines and bent spines!