Where to see live music (besides the Muster) this weekend

Caitlyn Shadbolt will play the Gympie RSL this weekend. PHOTOGRAPHY BY BAMBI

FOR those not attending the Gympie Music Muster at Amamoor State Forest (starting today and running through until Sunday), there is still plenty more to do around the region.

THURSDAY

Gympie RSL

RELAX in main lounge at listen to Roy Morris from 3-6pm followed but tunes you can dance to by the Coolula Trio from 6.30-9.30pm.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

MORE live music with As the Flow Cries Duo from 3-6pm then Luella & the Heelers will take to the stage from 8pm.

Jockey Club Hotel

THE Jock will rock with karaoke from 8pm.

The Mount Pleasant

All are welcome from 7-11pm to see Brad Rodgers at The Mount.

The Royal Hotel

STARTING 9pm Minnie Marks will be taking to the stage at The Royal. Entry is $10 at the door.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

X-FACTOR finalist and country music star Caitlyn Shadbolt will light up the main stage from 3pm followed by seasoned performer Graeme Jensen from 7-11pm.

Gympie Senior Citizens Centre

The Gympie Country Music Club concert will be held at 1pm. Come along for a wonderful afternoon of country music and join the members for afternoon tea. Admission is just $8.For further information call Jeanette on 5486 6161.

The Royal Hotel

VETERAN musician Pop Standen will be playing from 9pm. $10 entry. Then down in the basin DJ Antix will get the crowd pumping.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

FOR one night only comedian Austen Tayshus will take to the stage from 7.30-9pm Tickets cost $25 pre-paid from reception.

SUNDAY

The Mount Pleasant

CHILL out to Jonathan Hayden from 1pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

DON'T MISS Mariah MacBride who will be singing from midday till 4pm.