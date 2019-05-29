Where to see live gigs in the Gympie region this weekend

GOT THE MOVES: Dance group Djuki Mala will be performing at the Civic Centre tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

GOT THE MOVES: Dance group Djuki Mala will be performing at the Civic Centre tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

THURSDAY

Gympie RSL

SOLOIST Roy Morris will perform in the main lounge for morning melodies from 10.30am.

FRIDAY

Gympie Civic Centre

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed Indigenous dance sensations, Djuki Mala, will perform at 7.30pm. Tickets cost between $26-$36 and are available from www.gympie.qld .gov.au/civic-centre.

Gympie RSL

PERENNIAL favourites the Hillbilly Goats will be laying down some roots and bluegrass sounds from 7.30pm in the main lounge.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

YOU'RE the star this Friday at the Mount will karaoke. All the action starts at 7pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

A CRACKLING open fire, a cold crafty beer, and some cracking music with Ronnie J in on the itinerary this Friday night at Silky Oak Tea gardens.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

ALLAN Cameron will have the crowd on the dance floor for a mix of classical and modern hits from 7.30pm in the main lounge.

Murphy's Store

MURPHY'S Merriment comedy shows are back. Come along to Murphy's Store and catch some of Queensland's best comedians telling funny Aussie tales. Anna Brennan will be your MC, and your headliner, Matt Ford is a multi-award winning LOL-master. There'll be one or two other special guests on the lineup so invite your mates and come along for some giggles.

For tickets to the 7pm show head to www.trybooking .com/BCRCL or if you'd rather come along to the matinee show at 4pm go to www.try booking.com/BCRCQ.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

DON'T miss Allan Gumm, playing from midday at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens.