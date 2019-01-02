Menu
Vanessa & Highway 65 are at the RSL Saturday.
News

Where to see live gigs in the Gympie region this weekend

2nd Jan 2019 4:00 PM
Old Skool will play the RSL Friday night.
FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

IT'S not too early to go back to school with band Old Skool. They'll be hitting the stage in the main lounge between 7.30-11.30pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

IT'S time to take a trip with Vanessa & Highway 65. This band will be playing a blend of popular rock and country classics in the main lounge from 7.30-11.30pm.

Imbil Bull and Bronc

COUNTRY entertainer Mik Oberle will be keeping the crowds entertained between all the rodeo action. The event will be held in Edward St, Imbil, and starts at 5pm.

Kerry Hodge will play The Silky Oak Tea Gardens.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens

ENJOY a little taste of country with Kerry Hodge this Saturday night at Silky Oak Tea Gardens. The action starts when the sun goes down.

Theebine Hotel

DON'T miss the band, the Fat Pigs at the Theebine Hotel. The band starts at 7pm and bring your appetite for the barbecue dinner.

SUNDAY

Gunabul Homestead

ESTEBAN Live will be in attendance to entertain while you enjoy your day and barbecue. Ticket cost $25 for adults and $15 children. Call 5482 3107 for reservations.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

HEAD out to Silky Oak Tea Gardens this Sunday for some cold crafty beers, juicy steaks and an afternoon of toe tapping music with Allan Gumm.

If you would like your live event publicised FREE in the Gympie Times Gig Guide, send details to community@ gympietimes.com before 5pm Tuesday.

