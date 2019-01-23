Where to see live gigs around Gympie this Aus Day weekend

CONFIDENCE, BABY: Ocean Alley are tipped to take out this year's triple j Hottest 100 countdown on Sunday. Listen along at the Queenslander Hotel and find out if they do.

WONDERING what you can get up to around the Gympie region this Australia Day long weekend? Look no further.

Here's a look at what every major local venue will be doing to celebrate, and how you can join in the fun.

TOMORROW

The Queenslander Hotel

Welcome in the weekend at the Queenslander, with the DJ on deck taking all your favourite tune requests to help you get in the mood for an action-packed Oz Day.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Derek Smith rocks the Mount from 7-11pm. Big Cash Prizes, a Secret Player Jackpot and qualifications for the $3000 Regionals are on offer in the weekly Texas Hold'em Poker Jackpot League, starting from 7pm.

Gympie RSL Club

The "All Greased Up” Grease Tribute Show will take you back to the days of T-Birds and Pink Ladies as the long weekend begins.

SATURDAY

Killy Utes and Boots

One of Kilkivan's most exciting events returns to the local showgrounds for a weekend packed with Aussie-themed fun from 8am.

Kicking off the Killy Utes and Boots program for 2019 is a "show and shine” display for all top-quality utes, wagons and trucks, followed by a host of Ute Muster events from 11am.

At 5pm the Oz Day activities are in full swing with toad races, pie eating, lamington eating, billy boiling and thong throwing contests just part of the fun.

In the grandest of finales, country rocker Lance Friend takes to the stage at 7.30pm.

The Queenslander Hotel

Barbecue, backyard cricket, toad racing and a dip pool in the new beer garden headline the Queenslander's all-day Oz Day menu.

There'll be live music from 6pm and to close out the night, the Queenslander DJ will blast some all-time classics.

The Jockey Club Hotel

Starting from 10am, the Jockey will help you celebrate our great southern land with meat-pie eating contests, a ping pong table and much more throughout the day. The Tennessee Lights will be on hand to cap off the night in style, so don't miss out.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Whiskey & Me take the stage from 1pm to bring you those classic Australia Day vibes.

Theebine Hotel

Graeme Jensen performs all your favourite country classics from 12:30pm to go with your Australia Day BBQ lunch.

Gympie RSL Club

Mirror Image will play the night away as the Gympie RSL marks Australia Day in style.

Sleepy Lagoon Hotel

Tin Can Bay will host a truly iconic ABBA and Bee Gees double header tribute show from 6pm. Phone 5486 4124 for ticket information.

SUNDAY

The Queenslander Hotel

Kick off your Australia Day recovery session at The Queenslander, which will be broadcasting the entire 2018 triple j Hottest 100 countdown, with margharitas, bloody mary's and the beer garden dip pool also featured. If you fancy your chances, you can also join in when moonlight poker starts at 5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Billy Guy will help you kick the post-Aussie day blues with four hours of slammin' sounds at the Silky Oak from midday.

Killy Utes and Boots

Kilkivan remains in full swing all day with this can't-miss event. Search "Killy Utes and Boots” on Facebook to find out more.

Theebine Hotel

Jammers sessions kick off today from 1pm as part of the Australia Day recovery party at the Theebine Hotel. All performers must bring their own instruments. The kitchen will be open from 12noon-2pm, and again from 5.30-8pm. Call Claudia for info or bookings on 5484 6182.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Cameron Cronk graces the Mt Pleasant stage from 1pm.