Where to reap the rewards of the full moon

LANDED: Ben Clow shows off the solid 90cm mulloway caught on live herring in the Maroochy River over the weekend.

Offshore

THE lead up to tomorrow's full moon and into next week will have the fish on the bite.

Good conditions particularly early as winds will be north to northeasterly about 10 knots, tending northwesterly below 10 knots inshore during the morning.

The Crews on Rainbow Escape Charters fished the reefs off Double Island with a nice red emperor.

Winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 knots during the afternoon with seas around one metre, increasing to one to 1.5 metres inshore by early evening.

Tomorrow's winds will be good with a north to northwesterly 10 to 15 knots becoming west to northwesterly below 10 knots during the morning then becoming north to northeasterly during the day.

Weekend conditions will be excellent with warm and sunny weather combined with light north to north westerly winds and seas below a metre.

The crew from the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic weigh in some quality reef fish like these red emperor and snapper from local waters.

This week, Wild Thing 2 crews fished D.I.P on Tuesday for a good feed of tusk fish, hussar, longtail tuna, big eye tuna, pearl perch, snapper and a nice spanish mackerel.

Sunshine Reef has had snapper, tusk fish and quality coral trout. North Reef has had snapper, moses perch, coral bream, teraglin jewfish, pearl perch and a cracker Maori cod. There's been good catches of snapper on Sunshine Reef as well as coral trout, spanish mackerel, yellow tail kingfish and grass sweetlip and also a few cobia.

Snapper and tusk fish from Caloundra 12 Mile. Snapper and sweetlip from Currimundi, also jew, good snapper and cobia showing up. Grass sweetlip, cobia, cod, quality snapper and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks. Snapper, cod, moses perch, spotty mackerel from Caloundra 12 Mile.

Big snapper, cod, grass sweetlip, cobia and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks.

The crew aboard Double Island Point Fishing Charters caught solid cobia, snapper, coral trout, yellow fin tuna, sweetlip, pearl perch, and tusk fish north of the Wide Bay bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay: Snapper off Rooneys, in the Southern Gutters and from the 25 fathom hole. School and spanish mackerel from the fairway buoy, moon ledge and Six Mile Arch Cliffs. A few good size mulloway around the deeper ledges along the western side of Fraser Island and also feeding around rocky out crops, jetties and rock wall throughout the bay.

Chopper tailor throughout the Burrum River and from River Heads. Bigger bream from the rocky outcrops and bars around River Heads and a few thread fin salmon, grunter bream and reasonable flathead in the creeks that feed into the Straits. Squid are scattered throughout the Great Sandy Straits.

The winter whiting are on so try around Gatakers Bay, Toogoom and around the Woody Islands. Bream, mulloway, squid school and grey mackerel off Urangan Jetty.

Estuaries and Beaches

Fraser Island: Some good tailor from the Maheno area and around Cathedrals and up to Indian Head. Mulloway from Indian Head and feeding in the deeper gutters along the eastern beach, particularly overnight. Whiting in the shallow gutters.

You still need to be cautious travelling around the rocky outcrops along the Eastern Beach. On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good solid bream bream, flathead still the odd mud crab and the promise of a few sand crabs on offer.

Rainbow Beach: There were some great catches of good flathead, big bream and tailor from the beaches and in the Bay. Good jew have been moving through the gutters particularly at night and try for chopper tailor at dawn and dusk and go for flathead, dart, whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach. A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point.

Tin Can Bay is fishing well for a few chopper tailor whiting, plenty of good bream, flathead, sand crabs and trevally.

Local Dams and Rivers

The Switchblades have the action for good bass out of the Tiaro stretch of the Mary River so get some 1/4 or 1/2 oz TT blades. Borumba Dam has had bass and saratoga taken on soft and hard lures around the edges of the timbered arms.

Bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions and on cast lures around the weed beds in Boondooma Dam.

