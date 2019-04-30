Where to meet gorgeous baby Eli

A NEW attraction to the Gympie Show this year is the camel rides.

Three camels from the herd at Camelot Dairies, who have been especially trained to be ridden, will be taking people on 10-minute trips around an enclosure, close to the animal nursery and race track.

Bethany, Benjamin Wallace and Darkstar will form the camel train and will be led by Wayne Morris and Mel Fitzgibbon from Camelot Dairies.

A special loading platform will make it easier on both the camels and the riders.

You can ride the camels between 10am and 3pm every day for $10 per person.

Also visiting the Gympie Show for the first time is baby Eli.

The seven-month-old calf and his mum Morgaine will both be available for pats and camel cuddles.

For more information on the Camelot Dairies camels head to their Facebook page or visit www.camelotdairies.com.au.

And make sure you get a copy of The Gympie Times on May 15 to get your free 2019 Gympie Show program - your complete guide to this year's Gympie Show.