Where to hook onto a massive saratoga

Offshore

TODAY'S conditions will be good with winds variable about 10 knots becoming northeasterly 10-15 knots during the day and seas below 1m.

Tomorrow looks good with very light west to southerly winds and seas. Also Sunday will be workable with winds southeasterly 10-15 knot, so be ready to go.

Ben Forgan with this 80cm jew, which he landed at his secret location on the Sunshine Coast.

There have been some good catches recently when conditions were workable. North Reef venus tusk fish, moses perch, snapper and this cracking nannygai.

There have been some good coronation trout, snapper, tuskfish and pearl perch for those who ventured as far as Sandy Cape.

Cougar One fished Sunshine Reef where they caught snapper, pearl perch, grass sweetlip and coral trout.

Snapper, long tail tuna, tusk fish from the Gneerings.

Young angler Jarvis Henricks reeled in this nice trevally in the upper reaches of the Maroochy River. The fish was caught and released.

Snapper, pearl perch, cobia, jew and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks.

Double Island Point has had good snapper, red emperor, large cod, a few trout, pearl perch, moses perch and tusk fish.

There have been good coral trout red emperor, snapper, pearl perch, hussar, tuskfish, sweetlip and a few trevally, feeding around the 20nm reefs, east of the Wide Bay bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay: School mackerel in good numbers around throughout the Strait and bay around reefs and beacons.

Mangrove jack and flathead from the western creeks of Fraser Island. The tributaries of the Burrum River are producing GTs, tarpon, jacks and queenfish.

A few threadfin salmon, jacks and barramundi are starting to starting to show up in the Susan, Burrum and Mary Rivers and throughout the Sandy Strait. A few queenfish feeding throughout the Strait.

Bream, school mackerel, bonito, flathead and whiting off and around the Urangan Jetty.

Angler Bill Conn with this 80cm queen fish from the cod hole which was released.

Flathead in the channel out from Urangan Pier and around the creek and river entrances.

Bigger spanish mackerel and long tail tuna throughout the middle bay and platypus bay region.

Estuaries and Beaches

Fraser Island: Dart and tailor in gutters right along the beach.

Jew, a few bigger spanish mackerel and a few greenback tailor in the deeper gutters along the eastern beach, at dawn and dusk.

A few good sand whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and trevally, while in the creeks and the flats there's a few good solid bream bream and flathead.

Get the crab pots in and try for some mud crabs in the creeks.

Rainbow Beach: Dart, and good tailor in the gutters all along the beach from Inskip Point to Double Island Point.

Try for jew and bigger tailor in the gutters, particularly at night.

There have been a few quality flathead, dart and bigger sand whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and along Teewah Beach.

A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point.

Good mangrove jack showing up in the creeks in Tin Can Bay, there's also still a few tailor, whiting, bream, and plenty of good quality flathead and good size fighting golden and giant trevally.

Local dams and rivers

Quality bass and golden perch at Boondooma Dam, with the best bite in the mornings around the timbered arms or in the deep water in the middle stretch. Bjelke Dam has had good numbers of schooling bass between the boat ramps.

Borumba Dam has had saratoga feeding around the shallow edges of the dam as well as bass in the shallow weed beds and around lilypads. Also some good schooling bass in main Basin.

Lake MacDonald is producing good schooling bass in the deep areas like bass bay and the botanical gardens.

Noosa: There have been several good catches of flathead throughout the river and golden trevally in the lower river. Noosaville has had good whiting and flathead with the bream around the structures.

A few good catches of mangrove jacks between the lakes. Worth putting the crab pots in.

