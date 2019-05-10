Where to haul in your next epic catch around Gympie

Scott Davis won this week's $100.00 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the 13.5kg Spanish mackerel which he caught by slow trolling a whole pilchard behind his kayak north of Big Hall's Reef.

Scott Davis won this week's $100.00 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the 13.5kg Spanish mackerel which he caught by slow trolling a whole pilchard behind his kayak north of Big Hall's Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

BEACHES

WITH some good conditions and the new moon over last weekend, anglers were out in force.

Starting on the beach, the jew anglers have been doing well on the new moon with plenty of quality legal fish being reported on the evening tide. Fresh mullet, clumps of worms and tailor fillet have been the prime baits. Speaking of tailor, there are quite a few starting to show up with fish reported in the Noosa River and up on the Noosa North Shore.

The schools are still small and seem to be more active at the top of the tide, pilchards and mullet strip baits have been the perfect baits, if you do find a decent school try switching to lures like the Halco Twisty at around that 40g size.

Just inside Double Island on the Rainbow side, some good whiting have been reported, with some fish over the 35cm mark, freshly pumped yabbies have been the gun baits. Inskip has also seen plenty of action with the tailor and trevally on the chew, there have been some reports of school mackerel for those doing the long cast with stick baits and slugs. Letting them sink is the key.

Steve Grace from Maroochydore won the $200.00 Noosa Charters April 'Fish of the Month' prize with this red emperor which he boated on a Wild Thing 2 charter to Sunshine Reef. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

OFFSHORE

On the offshore scene it has been all about the mackerel, with most fish taken in close, doing the troll with deeper diving lures has been very successful. Hugging the coastline has been the best approach as these fish are feeding on mullet, tailor, slimeys and yakkas so trolling a larger lure like the Nomad DTX Minnows in appropriate colours has worked well.

The reefs off Double Island have been fishing very well with plenty of quality tusk fish being taken, also on the menu we have seen nice snapper, pearl perch, cod, jew, cobia, trout and red emperor. North Reef has been alive with spotted mackerel along with spanish, the bottom is also fishing well on the morning tide.

Out of Noosa, Laguna Bay has been a hive of activity with plenty of tuna on offer, smaller slugs still seem to be the popular choice with anglers. Try to keep the profile small so the hard-core slugs from TT are perfect for the job. Fishing the edges of the schools is the best approach and if you can get to the north of them they should feed in your direction.

GOOD LURE: Patrick "Paddy” Walker landed a tuna and two spanish mackerel at Double Island Point trolling a hard body lure that his mum found washed up on the beach. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Chicko from our Noosa store reports that there are still plenty of good trout on Sunshine Reef and they should still hang around for another month or so. Fishing hard to the reef is the key so a big ball sinker right on top of the hook will get those baits right in the strike zone.

Tin Can Bay and the Sandy Strait has seen plenty of action. The mouth of Kauri has been firing with some big trevally and school mackerel. Big Micks has been good for a feed of tuna, spotted mackerel and some good sweetlip off the reef and drop-off.

Back in Tin Can, Snapper Creek has seen some nice GTs along with some bigger bream around the moored boats and out front of the marina. Carlo has been good for some bigger bream, jack and some nice flathead. Fishing the sand banks opposite Carlo has been a great place to chase trevally, fishing fast moving slugs, micro jigs and small plastics and retrieving at speed has been the most successful approach.

For the whiting anglers there have been plenty on offer around Alligator Creek, fresh worms and yabbies have been the better baits, for those that love to pop for them there are plenty of larger fish prepared to chase a surface lure.

A few thumper venus tusk fish from a recent Wild Thing 2 charter to Double Island Point. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

RIVERS, CREEKS AND DAMS

In the Fresh with the water temperatures dropping in Borumba and Lake Macdonald, and the bass bite has slowed a little, fishing the edges with smaller surface lures may work but most fish are holding deep, soft plastics worked through the schools is probable your best bet.

Now for all the latest information log on to www.fishingnoosa.com.au for up-to-date bar and fishing reports, don't forget to drop into Davo's Tackle World, Davo's Boating and Outdoors in Noosa and Davo's Northshore Bait & Tackle in Marcoola for all the right equipment, bait and advice to get you catching.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook and remember Tight Lines and Bent Spines!