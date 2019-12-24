Where to grab a Boxing Day bargain in Gympie

Sales Assistants at Best & Less Gympie, Zarha Graham, Chloe Butler and Belinda Everitt are ready for the Boxing Day sales. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

HITTING the shops for the Boxing Day bargains? Here’s where you might score yourself a good deal – or a top up of groceries if you’ve munched through all of your Christmas goodies.

Sunshine Mitre 10

8am-4pm

Bunnings

7am-6pm

Harvey Norman

8.30am-5pm

Big W

9am-5pm

The Reject Shop

9am-5pm

Rivers

9am-5pm,

Lowes

10am-3pm

Lincraft

9am-5pm

Best & Less

10am-2pm

Crowds are looking for great discounts this Boxing Day at Best & Less Gympie. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Target

9am-5pm

BCF

8am-5pm

Sanity

8.45am-5.15pm

Surf, Dive & Ski

9am-3pm

Katies

9am-5pm

EB Games

9-4pm

Rockmans

9am-2pm

Strandbags

9am-5pm

Monkland News &

Convenience Store

6am-3pm

Jones Hill Store

6am-7pm

Heilbronn’s Friendly

Grocer, Duke St

7am-7pm

Gympie West Store

6am-1pm

Amcal Max

8.30am-6pm

Chemist Warehouse

8am-4pm

The Gympie Jungle

9.30am-4pm

Gympie Cinemas

9.30am-9pm

Coles, Gympie

9am-6pm

Woolworths, Gympie, Southside, Cooloola Cove

9am-6pm

ALDI, Gympie

9am-6pm

IGA, Gympie

9am-6pm

IGA, Rainbow Beach

5am-9pm

IGA, Tin Can Bay

6am-7pm