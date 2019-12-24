Where to grab a Boxing Day bargain in Gympie
HITTING the shops for the Boxing Day bargains? Here’s where you might score yourself a good deal – or a top up of groceries if you’ve munched through all of your Christmas goodies.
Sunshine Mitre 10
8am-4pm
Bunnings
7am-6pm
Harvey Norman
8.30am-5pm
Big W
9am-5pm
The Reject Shop
9am-5pm
Rivers
9am-5pm,
Lowes
10am-3pm
Lincraft
9am-5pm
Best & Less
10am-2pm
Target
9am-5pm
BCF
8am-5pm
Sanity
8.45am-5.15pm
Surf, Dive & Ski
9am-3pm
Katies
9am-5pm
EB Games
9-4pm
Rockmans
9am-2pm
Strandbags
9am-5pm
Monkland News &
Convenience Store
6am-3pm
Jones Hill Store
6am-7pm
Heilbronn’s Friendly
Grocer, Duke St
7am-7pm
Gympie West Store
6am-1pm
Amcal Max
8.30am-6pm
Chemist Warehouse
8am-4pm
The Gympie Jungle
9.30am-4pm
Gympie Cinemas
9.30am-9pm
Coles, Gympie
9am-6pm
Woolworths, Gympie, Southside, Cooloola Cove
9am-6pm
ALDI, Gympie
9am-6pm
IGA, Gympie
9am-6pm
IGA, Rainbow Beach
5am-9pm
IGA, Tin Can Bay
6am-7pm