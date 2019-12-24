Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sales Assistants at Best & Less Gympie, Zarha Graham, Chloe Butler and Belinda Everitt are ready for the Boxing Day sales. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Sales Assistants at Best & Less Gympie, Zarha Graham, Chloe Butler and Belinda Everitt are ready for the Boxing Day sales. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
News

Where to grab a Boxing Day bargain in Gympie

Frances Klein
24th Dec 2019 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HITTING the shops for the Boxing Day bargains? Here’s where you might score yourself a good deal – or a top up of groceries if you’ve munched through all of your Christmas goodies.

Sunshine Mitre 10

8am-4pm

Bunnings

7am-6pm

Harvey Norman

8.30am-5pm

Big W

9am-5pm

The Reject Shop

9am-5pm

Rivers

9am-5pm,

Lowes

10am-3pm

Lincraft

9am-5pm

Best & Less

10am-2pm

Crowds are looking for great discounts this Boxing Day at Best & Less Gympie. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
Crowds are looking for great discounts this Boxing Day at Best & Less Gympie. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Target

9am-5pm

BCF

8am-5pm

Sanity

8.45am-5.15pm

Surf, Dive & Ski

9am-3pm

Katies

9am-5pm

EB Games

9-4pm

Rockmans

9am-2pm

Strandbags

9am-5pm

Monkland News &

Convenience Store

6am-3pm

Jones Hill Store

6am-7pm

Heilbronn’s Friendly

Grocer, Duke St

7am-7pm

Gympie West Store

6am-1pm

Amcal Max

8.30am-6pm

Chemist Warehouse

8am-4pm

The Gympie Jungle

9.30am-4pm

Gympie Cinemas

9.30am-9pm

Coles, Gympie

9am-6pm

Woolworths, Gympie, Southside, Cooloola Cove

9am-6pm

ALDI, Gympie

9am-6pm

IGA, Gympie

9am-6pm

IGA, Rainbow Beach

5am-9pm

IGA, Tin Can Bay

6am-7pm

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Town bowled over by closure of community asset

        premium_icon Town bowled over by closure of community asset

        News A small hinterland town has been bowled over by the news that its bowls club will close in just days due to a lack of support.

        How these Qld sport celebrities are helping Gympie fireys

        premium_icon How these Qld sport celebrities are helping Gympie fireys

        News They are the heroes battling fierce fires, saving properties, people and livestock...

        How much rain Gympie could really get for Christmas

        premium_icon How much rain Gympie could really get for Christmas

        Weather An upper trough moving into southeast Queensland today could be the best Christmas...

        ‘Oh my god’- Gympie woman’s $100k jackpot win

        premium_icon ‘Oh my god’- Gympie woman’s $100k jackpot win

        News A Gympie woman is excited to bring in the New Year in style, after discovering she...