Where to grab a Boxing Day bargain in Gympie

Lowes assistant manager Mel Wilkinson and Shannon Drab with one of the "Aussie Hawaiian" shirts and one of the Glenn McGrath shirts. Donna Jones

FOR those of us who love a bargain, there is one day even more exciting than Christmas - Boxing Day.

And if the crowds on Christmas Eve at Gympie Central Shopping Centre are any indication of those to be expected today, Gympie business owners will be laughing all the way to the bank.

The staff at Lowes in Central are gearing up for a massive summer sale, starting today.

Assistant manager Mel Wilkinson said the "Australian Hawaiian” shirts were a very popular item at Lowes at the moment, as were the Glenn McGrath lines of merchandise. All will be on sale for less than $20.

Ms Wilkinson said work wear was about to go on sale at 20 per cent off and all of the "big men” summer clothing would be reduced in price.

"Novelty t-shirts and polos are always good sellers and even singlets,” Ms Wilkinson said.

"Not to mention boardies. They always do well.”

Across at Sanity, assistant manager Teneka Austin and her team were getting ready for a bumper Boxing Day.

"We're excited,” Ms Austin said.

She expected their boxed TV series DVD sets to fly off the shelves, marked down by 50 per cent.

"You can get the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones for under $130,” she said.

"And the Pop Vinyls (stylised collectable vinyl character figurines) will go off. They hardly ever go on sale and they're reduced.”

Audio books and regular books will all be reduced, as will the bulk DVD buys called "promo sets”, where $55 will get you five brand-new DVDs of select titles.

Opposite the food court, Prouds the Jewellers manager Jaymee Kerr said she and her staff were more than ready - and it wouldn't just be the merchandise that glittered on Boxing Day.

"We can't wait,” she said.

"All the staff here will be dressed up. We're going for a 'diamond' theme.”

While she wouldn't be drawn into revealing sale details, Ms Kerr said there would be massive reductions store-wide on diamonds, gold and precious stones.

SOME OF THE STORES IN GYMPIE OPEN FOR BOXING DAY

Opening Hours

Lowes: 9am-4pm

Sanity: 7am-6pm

Prouds: 9am-4pm

Harvey Norman: 8am-5pm

BCF: 8am-5pm

Bunnings: 7am-6pm

Mitre 10: 8am-4pm

Surf, Dive 'n' Ski: 9am-4pm

EB Games: 8am-5.30pm

Lincraft: 9am-5.30pm

Original Mattress Factory: 10am-4pm

Autobarn: 8am-4.30pm

Supacheap: 8am-5.30pm

Gympie Betta: 9am-2pm

Rivers: 9am-5pm

Jay Jays: 10am-2pm

Best & Less: 10am-2pm

Big W: 9am-5pm

Target: 9am-5pm