News

Where to get your trick-or-treat on in Gympie tonight

Gympie has well and truly embraced Halloween.
Gympie has well and truly embraced Halloween.
Tom Daunt
by

GYMPIE has well and truly embraced the Halloween tradition with there being a number of places in town where you can get your trick-or-treat on tonight.

16 Walsh Crt, Monkland: Trick-or-treating from 5pm.

50 Monkland St, Gympie: Trick-or-treat from 6-8pm at Dream Cakes by Dorita.

27 Tamaree Rd, Gympie: Trick-or-treat from 5.30-9pm. There will be candy and non-candy treats available as well as a Halloween display.

38 York St, Imbil: Come visit the scariest place in the Mary Valley.

17 Ranson Rd, Gympie.

10 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie.

82 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie.

24 Graham St, Gympie.

2 Musgrave St, Gympie.

13 Sorrell St, Gympie from 5.30pm.

14 Nelson Rd, Gympie.

36a Barton Rd, Victory Heights.

4 Majestic Place, Jones Hill.

7 Smyth Street, Gympie.

9 Nelson Rd, Gympie.

124 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie from 6.30pm.

6 Timothy Crt, Jones Hill.

23 Columbia St, Gympie after 5.30pm.

5 Gympie View Dr, Gympie.

5 Eagleview Close, Gympie from 4-6pm.

39 Lavender Drive, Araluen.

21 Alma St, Gympie from 6pm.

Topics:  gympie region halloween halloween funday trick or treat tour people of gympie scary clowns

Gympie Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

This $1.6 million Gympie house will blow your mind

This $1.6 million Gympie house will blow your mind

WHAT was once a renovator's dream is now a dream home according to Mary River Homestead owner Michael Payne

He's Fasta Than Light: Wrap up of The Gympie Cup

LOVES THE SAND: Fasta Than Light charges home to win the Brown, Macaulay and Warren Gympie Cup.

Consecutive Cups for galloper

The community of Gympie's Cooloola Kart Club

THE NEED FOR SPEED: Sam Willmott, from Ipswich, races at the Gympie Kart Track, home of the Cooloola Kart Club.

Gympie's kart track was bustling on the weekend

Come meet the newest member of your family

Bundy needs a new home.

These furred and feathered orphans would love to come home with you

Local Partners