Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Where to get the perfect ham for Christmas

SMOKIN': Steve Young of Noosa Meat Centre has just won the Traditional Bone-In Ham at the Australian PorkMark Ham Awards.
SMOKIN': Steve Young of Noosa Meat Centre has just won the Traditional Bone-In Ham at the Australian PorkMark Ham Awards. John McCutcheon
by Sarah Dionysius

IF YOUR Christmas feast isn't complete without the perfect ham then you are in luck.

The Coast is home to three butchers who have just taken out top gongs for their expertise in crafting the perfect leg of ham.

Noosa Meat Centre was declared first in the traditional bone ham category in the state and second in the nation at the Australian PorkMark Ham Awards.

This was just another "feather in the cap" for owner Steve Young and his team, who have now taken out the award for the third consecutive year.

"We've perfected our cure that we use and it all comes down to consistency," Mr Young said.

"We use genuine beechwood to smoke it and you can't beat the old fashioned method."

Mr Young said since the award was announced this week they have already noticed an increased demand for their pigs.

"We've had quite a few customers come in and buy one this week and have said they'll be back for another before Christmas," he said.

In the best boneless ham category Sunvalley Fine Foods, Warana took out first place and and also came in second across the nation.

The Aussie Smoke House, Warana came in third for boneless ham.

Topics:  awards butcher christmas ham noosa warana

The Sunshine Coast Daily
BREAKING: Flood watch on Mary River and coastal catchments

BREAKING: Flood watch on Mary River and coastal catchments

A FLOOD watch has been issued on river catchments between Gladstone and the New South Wales border, including the Mary River

Hot property and car trouble in more ways than one

Unlicensed - before and after

Tainted property was one matter, but cars led others to trouble

NETFLIX: The most streamed shows of 2017

13 Reasons Why has come under fire for its depiction of suicide.Source:Supplied

Someone watched Madagascar 3 more than 350 times this year.

Council workers pull all-nighter to deliver the decos

'TIS THE SEASON: The Gympie council Christmas tree goes up on the first of December, 2017.

Big tree craned into place early this morning

Local Partners