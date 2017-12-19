Where to get petrol 8c/litre cheaper in Gympie

THE highway might be our main thoroughfare, but drivers hunting for cheap fuel will find it on a well-travelled path.

As of 8am this morning the Kybong Puma service station was offering petrol at prices at least 3c/litre cheaper than others in Gympie, with unleaded 91 and diesel priced at 128.9 each, and a further 5c/litre could be taken off with the help of their Local Rewards program.

Woondum resident Michael Clout was one of the customers taking advantage of the price this morning, and he said the change since old Bruce Highway was bypassed was impossible to miss.

Mr Clout, a 20-year customer, said he thought the precinct which includes a cafe, diner and number of shops might downsize in the future and hoped that would be the worst that would happen.

"I'd be sorry to see it go,” he said.

Cooroy resident Bruce Jarrold shared the concerns.

"I'm worried it might close down,” Mr Jarrold said.

"It's not quite what it used to be.”

Puma Energy general manager Ian Ross told The Gympie Times earlier in the month that traffic had dropped since Section C of the Cooroy to Curra bypass was finished.

The Kybong Puma service station. Scott Kovacevic

"The bypass has definitely reduced passing traffic going past Puma Kybong,” Mr Ross said.

He said they were encouraging customers to continue visiting the service station, and the discount, which will run until January 31 2018, was a reward for their local customers.

"Puma Kybong employs about 50 locals and we want our business to continue to thrive,” he said.

"We are encouraging locals, and all those heading to and from Gympie, to still visit our service station and support the local businesses based in the area.”