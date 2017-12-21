Where to fish on your Christmas weekend

FISHERMEN: Cameron and Daniel Vogler had a good session cleaning up with a feed of elbow slapper whiting and releasing cod and mangrove jack in the lower Maroochy River.

THE weather offshore will begin to look like a good Christmas weekend so be ready for some fun.

Today's conditions will be good with just a bit of northerly chop with winds northeasterly 10 to 15 knots decreasing to about 10 knots during the evening with seas below one metre.

The weekend is looking excellent with light east to northeasterly winds around 10 knots and seas under one metre.

Wild Thing 2 fished Chardons and Sunshine reefs where they caught Moses perch, tusk fish, pearl perch, hussar, brownline sea perch, coral bream, cobia and gold spot cod.

North reef had a few mackerel, cobia, moses perch, grass sweetlip, quality pearl perch, coral bream, venus tusk fish and Maori cod. Snapper, cod venus tusk, red throat emperor and pearl perch from Caloundra 12 mile.

Wahoo, venus tusk fish, pearl perch and mahi mahi from the banks.

GOTCHA: Noel Rossiter, from the Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook page, went out on this charter and caught some great fish. Contributed

North reef has had snapper, grass sweetlip, cobia, mulloway, pearl perch and moses perch.

Grass sweetlip and venus tusk fish from the Blinker. Double Island Point has had good venus tusk fish, big hussar, moses perch, gold spot wrasse, amberjack, good snapper and a couple cracker dolphin fish.

There have been excellent catches of pearlies, red emperor, coral trout good snapper and plenty of mahi mahi taken around the 15 to 20nm's east of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out from Hervey Bay there are spotty mackerel, cobia, tuna and small black marlin in Platypus Bay.

A few good grassy sweetlip, blackall, cod, school mackerel and the odd good trout on the inshore reefs. Still numbers of small black marlin inside Fraser this week.

A nice threadfin salmon, grunter and jacks in the lower Susan and Mary Rivers.

Good quality grunter bream, flathead and whiting as well as threadfin salmon from River Heads and throughout the Great Sandy Straits.

Queenfish, tailor and coral trout from Woody Island.

There have been some good quality whiting and a few garfish feeding along the beaches between Urangan and Burrum Heads.

Getting plenty of pencil squid, good trevally, long tail tuna, broad barred mackerel and Spanish mackerel off the Urangan Pier.

Banana prawns are running in most river systems at the moment.

GOOD CATCH: Troy Allan fished the Barwon Banks this week for some quality reef fish including this good eating mahi mahi or dolphin fish. Contributed

At Fraser Island there is the odd tailor still feeding along the gutters and headlands, so Indian Heads to Waddy Point will be worth targeting.

There have been tailor, good tarwhine, dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beach gutters.

Plenty of good whiting and reasonable catches of flathead and trevally along the western beaches.

Rainbow Beach has tailor, bream, mackerel and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point.

Mac tuna from the barge crossing channel.

Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point.

Tailor from Middle Rock. Flathead, dart and the odd tailor between rainbow and Double Island Point.

Mangrove jack, flathead and estuary cod in Kauri Creek. Flathead on plastics and hard bodied lures from Tuan and Poona.

All the local dams are producing plenty of good quality bass, saratoga and yellowbelly at present in spite of the heavy rainfall in some of the areas.

It is the closed season for wild barra, but in the lakes and impoundments the action will be on fire.

Borumba Dam has bass and saratoga hitting surface lures and fly particularly at dawn and dusk in the timbers and shallow areas.

Do yourself a favour and investigate the huge range of Smak lures for use in the dams and rivers.

Also check out Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook pages for all the action locally.

Quality bass and golden perch on trolled lures from the junctions and barber pole in Boondooma Dam.

Good bass feeding with the deep diving lures working well along the drop offs in Lake McDonald.

Noosa has whiting and dart in the gutters along Teewah Beach.

Good flathead, bream and giant trevally from the river mouth.

Bream and whiting in the frying pan.

LITTLE FISHMAN: My good friend's boy, Ari Innes, who is a mad keen angler loves crabbing with his Dad Mitchell and Pop John Innes when they go up to Rainbow Beach fishing. Contributed

Big flathead, GT's and spotted grunter in Woods Bay.

Flathead, jack and grunter along Tewantin stretch. Plenty of bream and moses perch in Weyba Creek.

Good mud crabs throughout the river and canal systems.

Maroochydore has good catches of quality whiting, cod, mangrove jack, jew, flathead and shovel nosed sharks from the river mouth, particularly overnight.

Bream from Bli Bli, school jew and bream from oyster bank road.

Whiting from Twin Waters.

School jew, bream and grunter in the Cod Hole. Mud crabs throughout the river, and up Maroochy Waters canal.

At Mooloolaba there are cod, bream, grunter and golden trevally from the boat moorings.

Plenty of good whiting throughout the lower river and bream from La Balsa and basin.

Whiting and grunter above the twin bridges area. Mangrove jack around the structures in the upper river. Mud crabs throughout including the lower river and canals.

At Caloundra, try for dart and trevally in the surf at Warana.

Whiting, trevally and bream in Currimundi Lake. Flathead and bream inside the bar.

Jew and grunter in the deeper holes of the northern Passage.

Big whiting feeding on the flats throughout the Passage. Muddies throughout the Pumicestone Passage and the creeks that feed into the Passage.

