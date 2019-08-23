Where to find the most affordable land in the Gympie region

Samuel and Jodie Loughland know which area of the Gympie region has the lowest land prices.

Josh Preston

A spotlight on the north of the Gympie region real estate figures for 2018-19. Core Logic Data

GOOD value for money is what is driving the growth behind the northern suburbs of the Gympie region.

Comprising of areas like Chatsworth, Tamaree, Curra, Gunalda, Tiaro and Glenwood, land prices in these areas are some of the cheapest anywhere in the region and new development in these areas is off the charts.

"The bypass is making these areas more attractive,” real estate principal of @Realty, Wayne Fewtrell said.

Mr Fewtrell, who works with his wife Christine, has more than 14 years experience in real estate and said the demand for properties to the north is steadily growing.

A recent development in the market in the area is the subdivision rate which is allowing for smaller blocks, therefore making land even more affordable.

This is making the area attractive to all sorts of buyers.

"We get inquiries from across the board, from retirees to first home buyers,” he said.

The Gympie bypass is expected to be completed within the next five years, making the northern areas of the region more accessible to commuters and those wishing to buy or build an affordable family home but still be close to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

But it's not just those immediately to the south looking at buying in the area.

"I've got buyers from all over Australia,” Mr Fewtrell said.

"I sold a 100ha property in Curra to a family from Western Australia but I've had steady constant inquiry from all over,” he said.

While prices in the area are very slowly creeping up, the northern region remains the most affordable.

"The schools out this way are still small schools. I think it's a nice change for the kids to go to a school where the teachers know their names and not be jammed into a class with 30 other kids,” he said.

Mr Fewtrell said the facilities in the north were steadily improving too.

"Tiaro up the top is really well set-up with a supermarket and shops,” he said.

"And the plans are in place for a new shopping complex at Curra.”

There are also the handful of shops at Gunalda and the hotel at Theebine, all within close proximity to one another.

Even though there are a number of new residents to the area, there is still a strong sense of community in each one, with community halls, markets and social clubs all part of every day life in the north of the region.