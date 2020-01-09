Where to find the best live music around Gympie this weekend
TOMORROW
Gympie RSL
GET ready to hoedown with the Whiskey Mountain Boys in the main lounge from 7.30—11.30pm.
Kin Kin Country Life Hotel
PERENNIAL favourite Graeme Jensen will be playing the Country Life from 6—10pm.
Mount Pleasant Hotel
ANDREW Cullen will be playing at the Mount from 7pm to close, so get ready to rock.
Rainbow Beach Sports Club
COME chill out to the musical sounds of Joel Mak. He will be performing from 7.30—11.30pm.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
WITH a pig-on-a-spit feast and lusty sing along with Buzz Karaoke, the Gardens is the place to be this Friday night. They carve at 7pm.
SATURDAY
Club 88
DUE to unforeseen circumstances Club 88 will be closed this weekend.
Empire Hotel
COME on in for musical bingo, a fun twist on traditional bingo where instead of numbers, you mark songs off your card. Ears pricked at 7pm.
Gympie RSL
YOU won’t want to miss the Country Road Duo who’ll have the crowd up on the dance-floor in the main lounge from 7.30pm.
SUNDAY
Kin Kin Country Life Hotel
ALAN Gumm will be playing live for a top Sunday session, from 12—4pm.
Mount Pleasant Hotel
JUNCTION Road will be playing all their favourite tunes from 1—5pm.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
BILLY Guy will be playing from midday at the Gardens.
WEDNESDAY, January 15
Gympie RSL
DON’T miss the weekly member’s draw with Karen Thompson from 6–9pm.