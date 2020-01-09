Where to find the best live music around Gympie this weekend

FLAT OUT COUNTRY: Graeme Jensen will be performing at the Kin Kin Country Life tomorrow night.

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

GET ready to hoedown with the Whiskey Mountain Boys in the main lounge from 7.30—11.30pm.

Kin Kin Country Life Hotel

PERENNIAL favourite Graeme Jensen will be playing the Country Life from 6—10pm.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

ANDREW Cullen will be playing at the Mount from 7pm to close, so get ready to rock.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

COME chill out to the musical sounds of Joel Mak. He will be performing from 7.30—11.30pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

WITH a pig-on-a-spit feast and lusty sing along with Buzz Karaoke, the Gardens is the place to be this Friday night. They carve at 7pm.

SATURDAY

Club 88

DUE to unforeseen circumstances Club 88 will be closed this weekend.

Empire Hotel

COME on in for musical bingo, a fun twist on traditional bingo where instead of numbers, you mark songs off your card. Ears pricked at 7pm.

Gympie RSL

YOU won’t want to miss the Country Road Duo who’ll have the crowd up on the dance-floor in the main lounge from 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

Kin Kin Country Life Hotel

ALAN Gumm will be playing live for a top Sunday session, from 12—4pm.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

JUNCTION Road will be playing all their favourite tunes from 1—5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

BILLY Guy will be playing from midday at the Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, January 15

Gympie RSL

DON’T miss the weekly member’s draw with Karen Thompson from 6–9pm.