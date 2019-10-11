Where to find state's best garage sale bargains
THERE aren't many too sales where you can snaffle anything from a vintage car to a Star Wars lightsaber.
That's the beauty of the Garage Sale Trail, according to co-founder Andrew Valder.
More than 80,000 Queenslanders are expected to take part in the Australia-wide garage sale that is on October 19-20.
Started by two blokes in Bondi Beach, the weekend has grown into a national event that stops about 3 million household items making their way to landfill each year.
Apart from encouraging people to live sustainably, Mr Valder said it's also a brilliant way for people to get to know the "kookier" side to their neighbours.
"At face value garage sales can be quite boring, but we've discovered they're anything but," he said.
"People really give it a crack. We've had kooky names like the Almost Deceased Estate Garage Sale … and My Big Italian Garage Sale.
"We've had apartments listed for sale, old cars, a vintage 1967 Jaguar, military tanks …"
In Queensland this year, there is a guitar signed by Bono up for grabs in Esk, a Faberge egg in Biloela and a 1.2m dinosaur in Gatton.
Mr Valder said while the weekend is about having fun, there is also a serious message - he wants people to think about how their purchasing impacts the planet.
"We need to think about how as a society we can preserve resources we have," he said.
"Giving things a second life is a really simple way we can do that. We just need to understand that our purchasing decisions can have a massive impact on the world we live in."
Registration for the Garage Sale Trail is free.
Sig up at: garagesaletrail.com.au
Qld's top quirky items for sale
An ornamental Faberge egg, Biloela
1.2m DIY dinosaur, Gatton
Clawfoot bath, Gatton
WW11 QLD newspapers 1939-1942 and WW11 The War Weekly magazines, Gatton
Mexican wall art, Gladstone
An unused magazine belt from the Vietnam War, Dallarnil
Silicon moulds for soap making, Ipswich
Two kitchen sinks, Ipswich
Belly dance costumes, Kilcoy
Collectable U2 Bono signed guitar, Esk
Working 1960 vintage mower, Mooloolaba
Halloween decorations and costumes ex-shop stock, Townsville
And there's an ex-builder's clearance with proceeds to the Townsville flood appeal