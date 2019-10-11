Where to find state's best garage sale bargains

Andrew Valder says Queenslanders are in for a treat at this year’s Garage Sale Trail.

Andrew Valder says Queenslanders are in for a treat at this year’s Garage Sale Trail.

THERE aren't many too sales where you can snaffle anything from a vintage car to a Star Wars lightsaber.

That's the beauty of the Garage Sale Trail, according to co-founder Andrew Valder.

More than 80,000 Queenslanders are expected to take part in the Australia-wide garage sale that is on October 19-20.

Started by two blokes in Bondi Beach, the weekend has grown into a national event that stops about 3 million household items making their way to landfill each year.

Co-founders of the Garage Sale Trail Andrew Valder and Darryl Nichols.

Apart from encouraging people to live sustainably, Mr Valder said it's also a brilliant way for people to get to know the "kookier" side to their neighbours.

"At face value garage sales can be quite boring, but we've discovered they're anything but," he said.

"People really give it a crack. We've had kooky names like the Almost Deceased Estate Garage Sale … and My Big Italian Garage Sale.

The idea is to encourage people to choose to reuse.

"We've had apartments listed for sale, old cars, a vintage 1967 Jaguar, military tanks …"

In Queensland this year, there is a guitar signed by Bono up for grabs in Esk, a Faberge egg in Biloela and a 1.2m dinosaur in Gatton.

Mr Valder said while the weekend is about having fun, there is also a serious message - he wants people to think about how their purchasing impacts the planet.

"We need to think about how as a society we can preserve resources we have," he said.

"Giving things a second life is a really simple way we can do that. We just need to understand that our purchasing decisions can have a massive impact on the world we live in."

Registration for the Garage Sale Trail is free.

Sig up at: garagesaletrail.com.au

Qld's top quirky items for sale

An ornamental Faberge egg, Biloela

1.2m DIY dinosaur, Gatton

Clawfoot bath, Gatton

WW11 QLD newspapers 1939-1942 and WW11 The War Weekly magazines, Gatton

Mexican wall art, Gladstone

An unused magazine belt from the Vietnam War, Dallarnil

Silicon moulds for soap making, Ipswich

Two kitchen sinks, Ipswich

Belly dance costumes, Kilcoy

Collectable U2 Bono signed guitar, Esk

Working 1960 vintage mower, Mooloolaba

Halloween decorations and costumes ex-shop stock, Townsville

And there's an ex-builder's clearance with proceeds to the Townsville flood appeal