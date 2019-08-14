Menu
The Hillbilly Goats are performing at the Gympie RSL on Friday. They are (from left) Jacinta Simons (Goat Buster), Bryce Wearne (Goat Boy) and Mahney Wearne (Goat Girl).
News

Where to find live gigs in the Gympie region this weekend

14th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TONIGHT

Gympie Cinemas

TO COMMEMORATE Vietnam Veteran's Day the Gympie RSL will be holding a special screening of the movie Danger Close - The Battle of Long Tan, starting at 6.30pm. All are welcome and tickets cost $10

FRIDAY

Australian Institute of Country Music

THE AICM are having their open mic night starting at 6.30pm. Come enjoy a barbecue and drinks. Entry is $5. Contact Chris Kath on 0438 343 663.

Silky Oaks Tea Garden

COME and enjoy Buzz Karaoke and an all-you-can-eat spit roast at Silky Oaks Tea Gardens. Carving will be at 7pm.

The Royal

COWY will be performing live in the Cocktail Lounge Bar from 9pm.

The Gympie RSL

THE Hillbilly Goats will be performing in the Main Lounge from 7.30pm.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

ENJOY a good game of Texas Hold'em while listening to some live music from Aaron Woodford. Registration opens at 6pm, the game and the music will begin at 7pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

LIVE band Junction Road will be playing from 7pm.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

GUITAR soloist Mike Williams will be playing live from 6pm.

SATURDAY

The Royal

THERE will be a DJ in the Basin playing all your favourites from 9pm.

The Jockey Club

RACES night begins at 6pm, with DJ Linmax performing from 8pm.

Gympie Showgrounds

BE sure to stick around after the Nolan Muster Cup to hear the live music on offer.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

LOCAL favourite Joel Mak will be playing from 7pm.

Kandanga Hall

COME and enjoy an hour of intimate music performed by Linsey Pollak and Lizzie O'Keefe from Dangerous Song. Doors open at 6pm and music will commence at 7.30pm. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the venue.

St Patrick's Church

THE Oriana Choir from the Sunshine Coast will be performing music from the last 400 years including Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Elgar, Palestrina, Bruckner and others. Tickets are $15-25. Bookings are advised to avoid disappointment.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

RELAX at the Gardens with Allan Gumm who will be playing from midday.

The Mount Pleasant

GUITAR Cozzy will be performing from 1pm onwards.

Guitar Cozzy will be playing Sunday at The Mount.
