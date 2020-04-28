Where to find Gympie’s cheapest fuel

CHEAP FUEL: Victor Santos and Mercio Cruz took advantage of almost unbelievably cheap fuel in Gympie yesterday, when they bought petrol and diesel for their ute and equipment at the Liberty service station on the Bruce Highway.

Petrol prices across the country have plunged to a record low, but RACQ has warned Queenslanders against stocking up.

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said petrol prices in Queensland are the lowest they have been in more than a decade.

“We haven’t seen petrol under $1 since 2005,” Mr Spalding said.

“The latest average price of unleaded petrol in Gympie is 97.9 cents per litre and the latest average for diesel is 115.0 cents per litre.

Record low: Queenslanders haven’t seen fuel prices under $1 since 2005.

“Gympie is often one of the cheaper centres in regional Queensland. Unlike the neighbouring Sunshine Coast, Gympie prices do not follow a price cycle.”

Mr Spalding said petrol prices in Gympie will continue to fall depending on the price of oil as even cheaper prices have been spotted.

Liberty service station on the Bruce Highway had unleaded petrol at 87.9 cents a litre while four sites in Monkland and Glanmire averaged 89.9 cents.

But despite the plunging prices Mr Spalding warned residents not to store excessive amounts of petrol as it could be highly dangerous and wasteful.

“Don’t hold more than you need. A good guide is to keep enough for a month’s usage for things like mowers and lawn equipment.

RACQ's Steven Spalding said petrol prices in Gympie will continue to fall as supply and demand is affected by coronavirus.

“Fuel deteriorates depending on how it’s stored. In ideal storage under optimum conditions it can last up to a year, but in domestic conditions it rapidly falls away,” he said.

Mr Spalding said petrol should only be stored in containers that meet Australian standards for either petrol or diesel and kept away from heat and humidity.

Mr Spalding warned people who do store petrol to be careful when transferring it from storage into a tank.

“If you’ve got large containers full of fuel you can end up spilling a fair amount which is wastage and a fire risk,” he said.

“It seems attractive to buy when it’s so cheap but it’s not cost effective for relatively small amounts.”