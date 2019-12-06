Where to find 26 of Gympie’s best Christmas lights displays

Which house will be the region’s best decorated this Christmas?

IT'S officially begun. The Gympie Times Christmas Lights Competition is off and running and 26 households have joined in the fun.

From Jones Hill to Southside to Curra and everywhere between - these displays are a must to visit in the count down to the big day.

Find all 26 entrants in the map below:

Presented by Sunshine Mitre 10, the entrants are in the running for top prizes - and so are you if you vote for your favourite display.

Readers have the chance to win a $200 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher by filling in the form running in The Gympie Times every day until December 19, 2019.

To seek out the best houses you can follow our map that was printed in last Wednesday's paper - or get a copy of this Wednesday's paper where it will be printed again.

Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner, Gympie's 2018 Christmas Lights competition winners.

Two major winners will be announced from your votes- the Best-Decorated Home and Best-Decorated Rookie Home (New Entrant).

Each will take home a Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher worth $500.

To enter your vote you can either drop their votes to The Gympie Times office, 44 Nash Street, Gympie or Sunshine Mitre 10 at Langton Rd.