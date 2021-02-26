Menu
The cost of fuel varies considerably in Gympie on a Friday afternoon.
News

Where to fill up as Gympie petrol prices rise

Shelley Strachan
26th Feb 2021 9:14 AM
Gympie drivers will be looking for the best fuel prices as they head into the weekend, and with prices climbing on the Sunshine Coast and in Brisbane it’s well worth taking the time to find the best option locally.

The region recorded an average petrol price of 128.9 per litre in Motormouth’s report, cheaper than Rainbow Beach’s 134.2 cents per litre average today, Tin Can Bay’s 143.2 and more than 20 cents a litre cheaper than the Sunshine Coast’s 149.9 cents per litre. Fill up in Brisbane and you will be paying an average of 153.4 cents per litre.

Little boy hospitalised after nearly drowning at Glenwood

The RACQ expects prices to fall as Brisbane and the Gold Coast move into the discounting phase of the price cycle.

If you’re filling up at the bowser before the weekend, prices in Gympie remain far cheaper than the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane.
Gympie petrol prices (taken between 11am-1pm Friday, February 26) starting with the cheapest:

1. Traveston Puma (before RACQ discount) 124.7

2. Liberty Monkland 124.7

3. Jones Hill 124.9 cents per litre

4. BP Monkland 125.9

5. Gold Nugget Caltex 127.9

6. Woolworths Caltex near Central Shopping Centre (before discount) 129.9

7. Coles Express near Central Shopping Centre (before discount) 129.9

8. Caltex Monkland 129.9

9. Caltex Woolworths near Monkland St Bruce Hwy intersection (before discount) 129.9

10. Caltex Woolworths Southside (before discount) 131.9

11. Mellor Street servo 131.9

12. Gympie West Store 136.9

