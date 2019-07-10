Where to catch the live entertainment in Gympie this weekend
FRIDAY
Gympie RSL
BAND Long Gone Daddies are ready to rock the main lounge this Friday from 7.30-11.30pm.
Jockey Club Hotel
IT'S your time to shine with karaoke every Friday night in the Sports Bar. Let your inner rock star loose from 8-11pm.
Mount Pleasant Hotel
THE Mount will be the place to be with band Whiskey & Me from 7-11pm.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
IT WILL be a tropical time ahead with Toucan Twango in the main lounge starting at 7.30pm.
Jockey Club Hotel
GET along from 8-11pm to catch Grant Daniell, a solo performer with more than 14 years of professional live music experience, showcase his talents on vocals, guitar, drums and bass.
SUNDAY
Mount Pleasant Hotel
SOLOIST Daniel Day will have the Mount moving this Sunday from 1pm.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
MARIA McBride will be performing from midday at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens.
If you would like to have your live event listed for free in The Gympie Times, send details to community@ gympietimes.com.