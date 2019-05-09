Where to catch live shows this weekend in the Gympie region

Tommy Memphis will play at the Gympie RSL this weekend.

TONIGHT

Queenslander Hotel

CARNIE Karaoke is back in the lead up to the Gympie Show. The girls will be dressed in show costumes plus there'll be competitions for karaoke such as best mullet performance or have a go at some of the sideshow alley games. The fun starts at 9pm.

TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

TOMMY Memphis will have the crowd on their feet from 7.30-11.30pm

Mt Pleasant Hotel

BAND Whiskey & Me are the line-up at the Mount from 7-11pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

IT'S a double bill at the RSL Saturday night with Graeme Jensen in the main bar between 7.30-11.30pm and an Over 30's Fever Disco dress-up night upstairs in the orchid room. Dress up in your best '70s, '80s or '90s disco threads and get down and boogie from 8pm. It's $10 entry to the disco night which will be donated to Welfare for Gympie District Veterans.

SUNDAY

Cooloola Berries

IT'S sure to be a pleasant Mother's Day with Ethan Roberts playing live at Cooloola Berries from 11am-2pm. Cooloola Berries is located at 856 Tagigan Road, Wolvi.

Gympie Civic Centre

HEAD along to the Heritage Theatre for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow. For 20 years the Melbourne International Comedy Festival has been touring Australia and further afield. The Gympie Roadshow cast features Daniel Connell John Hastings (Canada) Josh Earl Rahul Subramanian (India) and Danielle Walker. It starts at 6pm and tickets cost between $26 and $36 and are available from www.qtix.com.au.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

YOU'RE in for a cruisey Sunday session with band Bar Light from 1pm.

Theebine Hotel

THE Rocknrollabilly's will be playing at the Theebine Hotel for Mother's Day from 12.30-4pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

TREAT mum to a relaxed afternoon of food and music with the ever popular Billy Guy entertaining between midday and 4pm. Bookings essential on 5486 5535.