Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUNTRY STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt will be performing Saturday Night at the Royal Hotel.
COUNTRY STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt will be performing Saturday Night at the Royal Hotel. Contributed
News

Where to catch live shows in the Gympie region this weekend

5th Dec 2018 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss the Purple Martini Duo in the main lounge. From 7.30-11.30pm they'll have your toes tapping and you singing along.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

COUNTRY artist Richard Waterson will be rocking the Mount from 7-11pm. Don't forget, you can order the courtesy bus to make sure you have a safe and fun time out.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

FORBIDDEN Road will take to the stage in the main lounge Saturday from 7.30-11.30pm and this popular group will have you up and on the dance floor right from the start.

Royal Hotel

LOCAL country superstar Caitlyn Shadbolt will be live onstage at the Royal this weekend. She will be the first of lots of familiar faces, singing old familiar songs at the Royal right up until Christmas. The show runs from 10pm until 1am.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

THE ever popular Cliff Top will bring his whimsical country sound to the Mount this Sunday. Be sure to catch him from 1pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

HEAD out to Silky Oak Tea Gardens this Sunday for some cold crafty beers and a little taste of country with Kerry Hodge performing from midday.

gig guide gympie entertainment live music whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Urgent recall for popular pie brand

    Urgent recall for popular pie brand

    News THE company that makes one of Australia’s most popular apple pies has been forced to pull it from the shelves after fears they may contain glass.

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:09 PM
    Undefeated Comets exceed expectations, one player especially

    premium_icon Undefeated Comets exceed expectations, one player especially

    News Cooloola Comets shoot, they score.

    • 5th Dec 2018 4:54 PM
    ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    premium_icon ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    Health Mandatory reporting laws could be dangerous, the AMA argues

    Gympie fans prepare to laugh, cry and get up close with JT

    Gympie fans prepare to laugh, cry and get up close with JT

    News Time is running out to get your ticket

    Local Partners