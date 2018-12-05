Where to catch live shows in the Gympie region this weekend

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss the Purple Martini Duo in the main lounge. From 7.30-11.30pm they'll have your toes tapping and you singing along.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

COUNTRY artist Richard Waterson will be rocking the Mount from 7-11pm. Don't forget, you can order the courtesy bus to make sure you have a safe and fun time out.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

FORBIDDEN Road will take to the stage in the main lounge Saturday from 7.30-11.30pm and this popular group will have you up and on the dance floor right from the start.

Royal Hotel

LOCAL country superstar Caitlyn Shadbolt will be live onstage at the Royal this weekend. She will be the first of lots of familiar faces, singing old familiar songs at the Royal right up until Christmas. The show runs from 10pm until 1am.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

THE ever popular Cliff Top will bring his whimsical country sound to the Mount this Sunday. Be sure to catch him from 1pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

HEAD out to Silky Oak Tea Gardens this Sunday for some cold crafty beers and a little taste of country with Kerry Hodge performing from midday.