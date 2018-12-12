Where to catch live shows in Gympie this weekend

LIVE BAND: Hillbilly Goats will perform on Friday night at the RSL.

LIVE BAND: Hillbilly Goats will perform on Friday night at the RSL. Antony Hands

FRIDAY

The Royal Hotel

Don't miss Rockabilly Rumble on Friday night from 9pm-midnight. B-Daddy and the Double D's are a high energy Rockabilly band based on the Gold Coast and Brisbane. This is a free event.

Gympie RSL

The Hillbilly Goats will start from 7:30-11:30pm at the RSL. Everyone is welcome.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

Don't miss 181 Duo from 7:30-11:30pm at the RSL. Award winning vocalist and guitarist Richard Waterson and Darren Miller are the duo 181.

Gympie Country Music Club

The Gympie Country Music Club is holding its final concert for the year this Saturday at The Senior Citizens centre on Mellor St beginning at 1pm.

This will be a Christmas concert with lots of fun and Christmas cheer, in fact a Christmas extravaganza with the chance to win lucky door prizes, lucky seat prizes, fabulous raffles including a food hamper and to top it all off a delicious afternoon tea.

Admission is just $8 per person. The entertainment will be provided by all the regular artists with favourite country songs and some Christmas flavour added to the program.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Don't miss Allan Gumm for a toe tapping afternoon at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens from midday.