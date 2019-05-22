Menu
HOT LICKS: Rockabilly band Zed 28 will perform on Saturday at the Gympie RSL.
News

Where to catch live music this weekend around Gympie

22nd May 2019 6:40 PM
FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

RELAX and ease your way into the weekend with the Wild Card Duo in the main lounge from 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

BAND Zed 28 will be rocking the main lounge from 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

CHILL out at the Mount with live music by Rowan Edwards from 1pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

THIS Sunday Billy Guy will be playing at the Gardens from midday till 4pm.

NEXT WEEK

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

THE Gympie RSL will rock to the sounds of Richard Waterson from 6pm in the main lounge.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

MORNING Melodies is on again with Roy Morris performing in the main lounge of the Gympie RSL from 10.30am.

If you would like details of your live music event listed in The Gympie Times and online for free, send details to community@gympietimes.com before 5pm Tuesday before the event.

Gympie Times

