Where to catch live music this weekend around Gympie
FRIDAY
Gympie RSL
RELAX and ease your way into the weekend with the Wild Card Duo in the main lounge from 7.30pm.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
BAND Zed 28 will be rocking the main lounge from 7.30pm.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
CHILL out at the Mount with live music by Rowan Edwards from 1pm.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
THIS Sunday Billy Guy will be playing at the Gardens from midday till 4pm.
NEXT WEEK
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29
THE Gympie RSL will rock to the sounds of Richard Waterson from 6pm in the main lounge.
THURSDAY, MAY 30
MORNING Melodies is on again with Roy Morris performing in the main lounge of the Gympie RSL from 10.30am.
