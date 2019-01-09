Menu
MUSIC MAN: Dan Horne will be one of the performers at the Imperial Hotel on Saturday.
News

Where to catch live music in the Gympie region this weekend

9th Jan 2019 6:40 PM

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

HEAD along to the RSL to catch the 181 Duo on the main stage from 7.30-11.30pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

COUNTRY songman Billy Guy will entertain from 7.30-11.30pm.

Imperial Hotel in Eumundi

THE Rumbrellas, Arabesk and Dan Horne will take to the stage in The Bunker for Hustle N' Groove at the Imperial Hotel in Eumundi.

Arabesk will lift your spirits with a touch of tango, reggae rhythms, jazz-flavoured funky beats and even a traditional waltz. English-born Dan Horne is a foot stompin' Australian blues and roots musician and

The Rumbrellas are a three- piece explosion of funk, soul, reggae and hip hop from the Sunshine Coast.

Tickets are pre-sale $15 (+ booking fee) through Oztix or at the Imperial Hotel (phone 54428811) or $20 at the doors which open 7.30pm

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

KERRY Hodge will be playing at Silky Oak Tea Gardens from 6.30pm this Saturday night.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

HEAD out to Silky Oak Tea Gardens from midday for an afternoon of toe-tapping entertainment with Billy Guy and cold crafty beers and ciders.

If you would like your live event listed for free in the Gig guide, send details by 5pm Tuesday to community @gympietimes.com.

