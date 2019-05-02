Menu
LIVE: Blues artist Pop Standen will perform at the Royal Hotel tomorrow night.
Where to catch live music in Gympie this weekend

2nd May 2019 12:01 AM
TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

LIVE on the main stage from 7.30pm are the 181 Duo. This talented pair will play classic hits and modern favourites until 11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

BAND Brother Phoenix will have the Mount rocking from 7-11pm.

Royal Hotel

FORMER Gympie resident Pop Standen will play the Royal Hotel from 9pm.

Wolvi Memorial Hall

COME on down on the first Friday of each month for an open mic night. Great fun for spectators and participants. Back line supplied including drums, amps, mixing, mics, MC etc. Solo, duo, bands or join in with other musicians. Kitchen and licensed bar open from 6.30pm. Free admission.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

COOL 2 Cool will be hitting the stage in the main lounge from 7.30pm with a smooth blend of hits you can dance to and ballads to sing along with.

SUNDAY

Gunabul Homestead

ENJOY a performance from Gympie country rocker Linc Phelps at this month's Sunday Spit Roast Lunch by the team at Zesty Edibles. In addition to the tunes, there will be a roast pork lunch and a great selection of craft beer on tap. Cost is $25 per adult and $15 per child and the action starts from 11am.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

PERENNIAL favourites Guitar Cozzy are sure to set your Sunday off right at the Mount from 1pm.

DATECLAIMERS

Gympie RSL

GET your tickets now for the Delltones Tribute Show at the Gympie RSL. Tickets are on sale at reception for $25 per person. The show will take place Friday May 24 at 7.30pm.

