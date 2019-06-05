Where to catch live entertainment in Gympie this weekend
FRIDAY
Gympie RSL
DON'T miss band Out N About in the main lounge from 7.30pm.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
SEASONED soloist and performer Glenn Naylor will be taking to the stage from 7-11pm.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
THE main lounge will explode when Nik Phillips takes to the stage at 7.30pm.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
FOR the perfect Sunday session make sure you catch Brad Sorrenson live from 1pm at the Mount.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
This Sunday the ever popular Billy Guy will be playing at the Gardens from midday until 4pm.
If you would like your live event listed for free in the gig guide, send details to community@gympietimes.com by Tuesday 5pm.