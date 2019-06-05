Where to catch live entertainment in Gympie this weekend

Nik Phillips will play the Gympie RSL this weekend.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss band Out N About in the main lounge from 7.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

SEASONED soloist and performer Glenn Naylor will be taking to the stage from 7-11pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

THE main lounge will explode when Nik Phillips takes to the stage at 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

FOR the perfect Sunday session make sure you catch Brad Sorrenson live from 1pm at the Mount.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

This Sunday the ever popular Billy Guy will be playing at the Gardens from midday until 4pm.

