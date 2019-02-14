Where to catch live entertainment in Gympie this weekend

Jess Fox will be playing the Mount on Sunday.

Jess Fox will be playing the Mount on Sunday.

THURSDAY

Queenslander Hotel

IT'S Tradie looking for a Lady night in honour of Valentine's Day. If you're a woman, come down and partake of drink specials and competitions and who knows, maybe even love.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

BAND Kulaz will be playing the main stage from 7.30-11.30pm.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

COUNTRY performer Cliff Top will have the Mount rocking from 7-11pm.

Queenslander Hotel

IT'S Request Friday from 9pm where every song you want is on the playlist.

SATURDAY

Club 88

IT'S a special event Foam Party with special guest DJ from Townsville, Mosto from 9pm-3am. Wear your best beach outfit and dive headlong into the foam pit. Tickets $10 at the door.

Gympie RSL

BAND Ricochet are sure to have you hitting the dance floor with their blend of classic hits and cool country from 7.30-11.30pm.

Queenslander Hotel

THE Queenslander will rock with metal band Locus and special guests, Buttermilk and Shadows Without Substance from 9pm. Tickets $10 at the door.

Theebine Hotel

HEAD to the Theebine Hotel for a toe-tapping night with Uncle Bob's Jug Band from 6.30pm-late. Come dressed in your best bogan clobber.

SUNDAY

Mount Pleasant Hotel

SOLO songstress Jess Fox will have the Mount chilling from 1pm.

Queenslander Hotel

FOR a cruisey Sunday evening, head along to the Queenslander for their Indie Garage playlist from 5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

THIS Sunday at Silky Oaks the ever popular Billy Guy will be entertaining from midday till 4pm.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Australian Hotel

POLITICS in the Pub - when Labor meets at the Aussie from 6.30pm. For inquiries phone Di on 0432 237 440 or Tracey McWilliam on 0411 694 712.