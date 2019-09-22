Where to bag two heritage Queenslanders on one property

This property at 39 Country Road in Nome is on the market for offers over $605,000

TWO classic Queenslanders on one property are on the market in Townsville linked only by a veranda and a price tag.

One of the houses on 39 Country Road in Nome is understood to have originated from Ayr and the other from Charters Towers.

Owners of the property Jennine and Glenn have raised their children on the 1.6 acre property but there is ample opportunity to configure the two houses to suit different needs.

"Glenn and I wanted our kids to experience the joys of acreage as we each had in our childhood," Jennine said.

"This coupled with the tranquillity of country living only a short drive from the city cemented our decision and has been something neither of us has regretted.

"This home is not your run of the mill property but distinct in many ways and offers ample space to raise a family or run a business."

The left wing of home is comprised of four spacious bedrooms; the master bedroom containing its own ensuite and walk-in robe, with a freestanding cast iron clawfoot bath.

The right wing has a stylish kitchen with a solid timber bench top and European oven with a gas cook top, which services the adjoining dining areas that flow out to the large front deck.

"Since moving to Nome, Glenn and I have invested over $50,000 into the property with the built in cupboards alone costing in excess of $10,000," Jennine said.

"The distinctive beauty of our home is recognisable to all who visit it and we have had countless comments regarding this.

"From the stained glass casement windows outlining the 2 homes, the massive sprawling deck, modern kitchen with a Silky Oak bench top or 3 fully tiled bathrooms each with their own claw bathtub."

The property is on the market for offers over $605,000 and will be open for inspection this Sunday from 2:30-3pm.

