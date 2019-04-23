Where to attend 2019 Anzac Day services in the Gympie region

Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in the Gympie region.

Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in the Gympie region. Marc Stapelberg

WHERE-EVER you are around the region, you will have a chance to participate in an Anzac Day Service somewhere near you.

Here are the details of Anzac Day services in the Gympie region:

Goomeri

4.45am - Dawn service at the War Memorial Clock on the Burnett Highway Goomeri.

5am onwards - Joe's Grand Hotel will hold a traditional rum and milk "Gunfire Breakfast”.

10am - Main service at the War Memorial Clock.

10.30am - March will follow the main service from the War Memorial Clock up to the Memorial Hall where a service naming all of the fallen soldiers will commence followed by a late morning tea/luncheon.

Gympie

6pm (Wednesday, April 24) - Lighting of the Memorial Flame in Memorial Lane.

5am - Dawn Service at the Memorial Lane.

10am Assembly will begin for the March which will commence at 10.30am and head down Mary St from the Post Office to Memorial Park.

11am - Main service will commence at Memorial Park Rotunda.

Kenilworth

7.30am - Dawn service followed by a breakfast at the Kenilworth Town Park in Anne St.

9am - March will commence from Kenilworth Town Park to Peter Dobson Park.

9.05am - Main service at Peter Dobson Park followed by morning tea.

Kilkivan

5.30am - Dawn service at the cenotaph at 16 Bridge St, Kilkivan.

10.30am - March from the cenotaph to the Memorial Hall.

10.40am - Main service in the Memorial Hall.

Mary Valley

5.30am - Dawn service at the Imbil Memorial Park, Lambert Hyne Drive, Imbil.

6.30am - The Dawn service will be followed by a gunfire breakfast at Mary Valley RSL Hall.

12pm - March steps off from Mary Valley RSL and travels to Imbil Memorial Park for the Main Service.

This will be followed by an ANZAC Day lunch for veterans, their families and invited guests immediately after the service at the Mary Valley RSL Hall.

Miva

11am - Main service will be held at the Miva QCWA Rooms, 1186 Miva Road, Miva.

A light luncheon will be served following the service.

Rainbow Beach

4.15am - Dawn service at the cenotaph, Kirchner Avenue followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Rainbow Beach Surf Club.

9.45am - Assemble for the March at the corner of Rainbow Beach Rd and Clarkson Dr with the March to commence at 10am for the cenotaph. This will be followed by the memorial service.

Southside

6.15am - Commemoration service at Normanby Hill Memorial Park, Southside.

Tin Can Bay

5.30am - Dawn Service followed by gunfire breakfast.

8.30am - Parade to form up and March to the Tin Can Bay Anzac Memorial Park

8.45am - The Wreath Laying Ceremony will commence.

9.45am - Anzac Day Service at the Tin Can Bay RSL and Citizens Memorial Hall followed by morning tea at 10.45am.

Widgee

6am - Dawn service at the Widgee cenotaph.

7am - A free breakfast will be on offer for all at the service.

8.30am - The main service will commence at the Widgee cenotaph.

Woolooga

10.30am - Main service at the Woolooga Memorial Hall with a light lunch provided after the service.

Wolvi