Where this heat has the fish biting

WHAT A CATCH: Scott Davis hooked and landed an 11kg cobia, an 8kg spaniard and a 4kg yellowfin tuna while fishing Sunshine Reef in his kayak.

Tin Can Bay

WITH the warmer days the water temperatures are up around Tin Can Bay and with clean water and high tides there are plenty of larger whiting on the chew.

If using bait, live sand worms, yabbies and soldier crabs are perfect, for those keen to try surface fishing or sight casting, give the Bassday Sugapen a go, fitting them with stinger hooks as well as the treble makes them deadly on the whiting. Trevally are still in good numbers around the lower reaches of Alligator and Kauri Creek, fishing the drop-offs in Snapper Creek has also seen some great results using smaller micro jigs and soft plastics.

Flesh bait like cut pillies and mullet strips have also worked well for the trevally.

Julia Ashton with a pair of cracking pearlies, boated at North Reef on a Cougar One charter.

Jacks are really on the chew, with some large fish taken over the last few weeks, fishing into the night has been the key along with live baits.

There are still plenty of muddies on offer, good quality fresh baits seem to be getting the best results.

Finally there has been a bit of a break in the weather and anglers have been able to get out, conditions have still been a bit sloppy so if you are in a smaller craft better to stay close. Good quality spanish mackerel have been caught around Sunshine Reef on a range of slow trolled dead baits including bonito and slimy mackerel. The Davo's Spanish Special Rig has been the gun lure for chasing those speedsters around the Halls Reef and Jew shoal areas.

Brad, Dean and Sharni Forrest with a couple of Spanish mackerel from a recent Wild Thing 2 charter to North Reef.

Keep an eye out for that bird activity and cast to the edges of the schools of bait, let your slug sink as the bigger fish are often a little deeper.

For those fishing the bottom we are seeing some quality trout and sweetlip; anglers who are fishing hard to the bottom using a size 10 ball sinkers and 7/0 hooks with fluorocarbon leader are seeing the best results. North Reef and the reefs off Double Island have also been fishing well with moses perch, some big hussar, snapper, tuskies, maori cod, moses perch, hussar, and pearl perch all hitting the decks.

Beaches

ON THE beaches, the reduction in swell and early lighter breezes has allowed for better casting. Using fresh baits including worm, crabs and yabbies has got anglers on to some good whiting, dart, flathead and chopper tailor. For those fishing at night, there have been some quality tailor taken between Double Island and Teewah using live baits and large dead baits, this may also see you come into contact with a nice jew fish. For those fishing Inskip there has been a fair bit of trevally action between the Island and the mainland. Fast moving slugs like Halco Twisties on a quick retrieve has been the go.

Ollie Gettinby caught and released this thumper flathead on a prawn soft plastic in the lower Noosa River.

Fresh Water

IN THE fresh water, the bass and saratoga have been taking a wide range of surface lures at Borumba Dam. Try using a surface walker like the Lucky Craft Sammy 65mm in darker colours. Fishing early in the morning and late in the afternoon has seen the best results.

As the sun get a little higher smaller sub surface lures like the Zerek Tango shads in the deeper darker water towards the dam wall has seen the better toga.

