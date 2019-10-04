Where the storms have the jacks biting in the Gympie region

Gotcha - Sean from Sydney and Derick from Noosa with a couple of nice mangrove jacks, boated on recent Noosa River Fishing Safari charters.

Gotcha - Sean from Sydney and Derick from Noosa with a couple of nice mangrove jacks, boated on recent Noosa River Fishing Safari charters.

WITH the storms coming through last weekend the mangrove jack really started to wake up.

These fish are very sensitive to the barometric pressure change brought on by storms and will feed like mad when these weather event occur.

There is no suggestion that you be out there with a graphite rod in the middle of a thunder storm but the day leading up to the storm should see results.

Live baits are always the best option if you just want to put fish in the boat but for those that love flicking lures then this is the time to get among them.

Gotcha - Geoff Anderson (pictured) and his son Tyson fished the Noosa River system for flathead around Cooroibah and a great catch of whiting in the lower Noosa Estuary.

Brighter colours seem to be the most productive in the smaller creeks while fishing around moored boats and larger waterway.

Larger predominantly white lures work extremely well.

Soft plastics are also ideal with just a steady retrieve.

Rivers and creeks

Casting close to structure will also see you in with a better chance.

Gotcha - Mitchell Fredericks won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the 90cm diamond trevally he caught and released in the Noosa Woods Bays.

Kauri Creek is one of the hot spots but even casting lures around the moored boat in Tin Can Bay will see you in with a chance.

With the new moon last weekend there were plenty of whiting in the late evening, freshly pumped yabbies were the bait of choice.

These are another species that responds well to moon phase and tide, best results have come just after the top of the tide.

Both Tin Can and Noosa have been fishing very well.

Gotcha - Cobia, quality snapper and jewfish were the standout species boated on recent Cougar One charters to North Reef.

Flathead numbers are also still very strong with some very large females boated over the last week, just remember your size limits for dusky flathead at 40-75cm.

The lower reaches of the Mary and Susan rivers have been good for some big threadfin salmon, live bait has been the key, fish up to a meter have been reported.

Beaches

There has been some great jewfish action.

The new moon is a great time to target jew and the best bait is fresh tailor.

The jew will move into the gutters on the higher tides and love to feed on smaller tailor.

Gotcha - Cobia, quality snapper and jewfish were the standout species boated on recent Cougar One charters to North Reef.

Large strip baits cast to the back of the gutter have been the way to go.

The best jew angler is the one that leaves the rod in the rod holder as these fish will tend to roll the baits in their mouths and an excited angler will often pull the hooks clear trying to hook the fish.

The best approach is to leave the rod in the rod holder and wait for the fish to turn and run then strike, hooking the fish in the corner of their very large mouths.

Up on Fraser Island, reports are still good for tailor, slugs and pilchards have been the go there.

Fishing around dawn and dusk has produced the better fish.

Offshore

The offshore scene has been a bit quiet with mainly the larger vessels and charter operators making the run outside.

Those winds have been at that annoying 10 to 15 knots from the north east making for some lumpy conditions.

Most reports came from the Noosa end of the coast with one charter doing the run up to Double Island with report of mahi mahi, snapper, cobia, jew and pearl perch.

North Reef was also preforming with a nice mix of reef species along with some bigger cobia on the chew.

With the charter operators it is pretty standard, most anglers using the good old squid and pilchard on the paternosta rig.

