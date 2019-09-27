Where the snapper are biting in the Gympie region

WHAT A CATCH: Kristian Markovic from Burpengary boated this snapper while on a Cougar One charter to North Reef.

Offshore

WITH a bit of northerly breezes last week and some sloppy conditions, anglers were happy to hang around the closer reefs and inside Fraser Island.

For those desperate for a feed of snapper and other reef species, Rooney's was worth a look even if it was a bit uncomfortable.

Inside the island there have been plenty of arm-stretching trevally around Platypus Bay.

Gotcha - Josh Marshall caught this mangrove jack on a Jackall Squirrel hard body lure above Tewantin while fishing from his kayak. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Big golden trevallys and diamonds have all been reported.

There are some good snapper coming from the reefs with larger baits and soft plastics the way to go.

Mackerel numbers have really come on strong over the past couple of weeks with good fish reported from most of the usual haunts. Trolling a good spread of lures in different colours should see you hook up.

To the south, Noosa Reefs have also been a bit average with wind and swell conditions - most anglers tended to say around the closer reefs like Sunshine and Jew Sholes.

Snapper are still in numbers with some anglers getting a good bag with the evening fish more productive. Sweetlip, jew and cobia were also accounted for.

Gotcha - Zac from Melbourne caught and released this 82cm flathead in the lower estuary while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Mackerel are also starting to make their way down the coast with smaller school mackerel and spotted mackerel the most common. There has been the odd spanish taken on floater baits.

Creeks and rivers

WITH the school holidays upon us, the bread and butter species are going to be fished pretty hard buy all the junior anglers.

Tin Can Bay has plenty to offer with some nice flathead taken in the shallows. Soft plastics are a great way to keep the kids in the game without spending all your hard-earned on bait.

Colours to try are pink and chartreuse with about 1/6-¼ jig head - this will get the plastic to the bottom.

Gotcha - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World and a couple of mates got into the snapper in close off Noosa. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Get the kids to slow roll them back in and keep moving if you cannot find the fish. Whiting numbers are also good and it is a great idea to get the kids collecting their own bait.

One of the best baits for whiting is yabbies and there are plenty of them on the banks around Tin Can and Inskip.

Invest in a yabby pump and they will have a great time collecting their own bait and catching some tasty whiting.

For the creek anglers, Kauri and Alligator are both firing with report of jacks and trevally.

Up at the lower reaches of the Mary River and the Susan River, barramundi and thread fin salmon have been reported. Live baits should see you in with a good chance.

Beaches

THE Noosa North Shore has been a bit quiet but not for the fish.

With the camping ground closed last week due to the fires, the area was very quiet especially at night.

This is great for the jew anglers as they hate the light from head lights going over the water.

One of the better jew anglers says he has been able to pin some nice fish over the past few weeks due to this.

Tailor numbers are starting to slow a little as the fish are making their way to Fraser Island. There are some good hauls reported from the Maheno and Happy Valley on Fraser.

