Where the snapper are biting in the Gymie region

Gotcha - Mark Walton with a nice snapper from recent Cougar One charters to Double Island Point.

OFFSHORE

WITH a couple of decent weather windows last week anglers were able to make the best of the conditions and get out over the bars.

Those heading out of Tin Can headed for the reefs off Double Island with mixed reports, pearl perch snapper and jew were all on the menu along with some nice cobia.

Gotcha - Ashton Porter won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the 56cm golden trevally he caught and released in the upper Noosa River.

The run was minimal so anglers were able to get bait to the bottom without too much lead.

Freshly caught live baits were the best bet but it was reported that schools were a little hard to find and when you did find them they did not seem that interested in the jigs.

So it was back to frozen baits for most with the good old pilchard and squid combo getting the job done.

The flats in Hervey Bay and the Straights have been good for large golden trevally, GT’s and some quality permit.

Gotcha - Jewfish and quality moses perch boated on a Wild Thing 2 charter to The Coffees.

Casting smaller slugs, plastics and even salt water flies have all seen results.

The closure for spanner crabs starts today and goes till mid-December so we will have to wait for a feed. If you have never tried fishing for them call into our stores and the staff will help you with everything you need to get set for when the season opens.

Mackerel numbers have been a bit hit and miss with the northerlies, best to try and fish the pressure edges and larger bait schools. Trolling lures along those pressure edges is a great way to cover ground and find the fish. High speed trolling lures like the Nomad DTX minnows and the Rapala Magnum dive baits are perfect for the job.

Gotcha - Lachie Shelton with a thumper tusk fish.

If you are on a kayak or like to travel that bit slower then try Davo’s Spanish Special.

BEACHES

The whiting are really starting to come on with plenty of quality table fish taken over last weekend with the new moon.

Worms, pippies and freshly pumped yabbies continue to be the gun baits.

Tailor are still around with some bigger fish reported as they make their way back down the coast.

Deeper gutter and river mouths have been the most productive with the evening high tide the best time to fish.

Gotcha - Jake and Will McCurdy, who fished Sunshine Reef with Chicko Vella from Davo's, are pictured with a coral trout, venus tusk fish and grass sweetlip.

Tin Can has had a bit of fresh in the system and this is driving a lot of the bait out into the deeper more saline waters.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

Working the creek mouths of Alligator and Kauri Creeks on the high morning and evening tides has been very successful with some nice trevally, queenfish and grunter bream.

Mangrove jack have also come out to feed on the flats on dusk and into the night.

Live baits have been the best bait along with cut baits of mullet or bonito.

Gotcha - Andy from Melbourne caught and released this 86cm flathead while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari.

Fishing the last of the run out tide has seen some very nice flathead taken over the last week.

These fish are also feeding on the plentiful supply of bait brought down with the fresh.

Soft plastics cast upstream and worked back with the tide has been very effective.

Crabbing has started with a bang as the rains get them up and walking, setting pots in deeper holes near mangroves with fresh mullet should see you with some nice bucks.

For up-to-date reports, visit fishingnoosa.com.au